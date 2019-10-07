'When we are alone all we do is cry' - Jose Antonio Reyes's parents on son's tragic death

The parents of former Arsenal striker Jose Antonio Reyes admit they still can't come to terms with the premature death of their 35-year-old son.

Reyes was killed in a car accident in Spain in June and his dad Francisco told Spanish tv show Viva la Vida that every day is a struggle.

His father said: “When we are alone all we do is cry. We do not even speak because if we say something to each other, it is about something that makes us cry."

His father said Jose Antonio was the greatest - not as a footballer but as a person”. And he admitted: “His mother (Maria) does not even go to the doorstep.

"We knew it would be hard, but not this hard. My wife goes from bed to the sofa and from the sofa to bed.

We would like to know where to get our strength from. We cannot say things to each other because if we say or do or see something we think about how he used to say and do things.

“How do we think we are going to move forward? That is what we would like to know. The problem is our lives do not make sense anymore.”

Reyes was killed with his cousin when their Mercedes went off the road and burst into flames near his hometown of Seville.

Reyes was part of the 2004 Arsenal Invincibles.

His 23-year-old cousin Jonathan Reyes also passed away, while another cousin Juan Manuel Calderon, suffered 60 per cent burns and was taken to hospital.