What will Jose Mourinho’s arrival mean for Troy Parrott?

Troy Parrott landed back to turbulent Tottenham yesterday but at least there are no tremors looming for his international career.

What a five-day blitz it was for the 17-year-old — starting with Thursday’s full debut and shading Scott Hogan for a place on the bench for the concluding Euro qualifier against Denmark.

His inaction at Lansdowne Road proved beneficial for Stephen Kenny, as the Ireland U21 manager had access to his power, pace, and goal threat for a vital Euro qualifier of their own against Sweden 24 hours later.

Parrott duly delivered at Tallaght Stadium; netting in the 4-1 comeback victory which elevates Ireland onto the brink of at least a play-off to qualify for a first-ever major U21 tournament.

With breaking news of his club manager Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking shortly before kick-off, the FAI chose to exclude the teen from post-match duties.

The Argentine had managed Parrott’s first-team progression for almost a year, initially including him in the party for a trip to Leicester City during the last festive period before a debut was granted in the League Cup tie against Colchester United just two months ago.

Fears that his successor Jose Mourinho won’t be so immersed in blooding young talent stems from his history of depending on established recruits for success.

That was particularly the case during his two stints at Chelsea but the Portuguese stridently dismissed the notion during his spell with Manchester United.

How Mourinho handles Parrott’s immediate future, even at this youthful stage, could well influence which Ireland team he lines out for in March.

On the same night Ireland visit Slovakia for the first part of the Euro play-offs, the U21s host Iceland at Tallaght.

Mick McCarthy has consistently stated that he wants his players match-sharp for competitive action and that demand could see Parrott remain in Dublin with the underage group on March 26.

Unless, of course, the new Spurs boss either catapults the Irishman into his plans to resurrect the first team or opts to send him on loan.

If reports in the English media are accurate, Bayern Munich would prefer a permanent transfer.

The upcoming January window provides an opportunity to select a suitable club, only the Londoners are renowned for wrapping their gems up in cotton wool away from the blood and thunder of lower league fare.

Gone is the era of Harry Kane undertaking a three-year roadshow of loan spells at four clubs.

Oliver Skipp, two years older than Parrott, hasn’t been subject to the same footballing education, rather kept around the club even if it means his main outlet being the pedestrian U23 league. Asked whether the change of guard at White Hart Lane would impair Parrott’s development, Kenny didn’t seem concerned.

“Troy is very adaptable,” said his international boss. “Goalscorers are rare enough so you have to grasp them. He’s a naturally instinctive goalscorer.

“The system at Tottenham is that their No 9, the position where Troy and Harry Kane operate, drop right into back midfield and link the play.

“It’s unorthodox but Troy is schooled in playing like that and he is a brilliant, brilliant finisher.”

Also in that category are fellow teens Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah, both of whom have been part of their Premier League first-team squads this season.

Connolly still has a few weeks left before he returns from a groin injury to figure for Brighton and Hove Albion while Idah is looking to get off the bench at Norwich City.

“Myself and Troy have played together for years at international level,” Cork native Idah said about their combination work against the Swedes.

“It would be brilliant to keep that going.”

Huge strides for the U21s in this campaign means they’ll head to top seeds Italy in the final game with qualification for the 2021 Euros at stake.

Whether Parrott’s record at that level is forever stuck on four goals from four games will be determined by how special he is deemed by the special one.