What we know so far about Leicester helicopter crash

A helicopter often used by Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed outside the King Power Stadium following a match on Saturday. Here is what we know so far.

– The helicopter came down in a car park behind the King Power Stadium following a Premier League game between Leicester and West Ham. Television footage had earlier shown the helicopter about to take off from the pitch.

– Police and emergency services rushed to the scene, with video footage showing flames coming from the crashed helicopter. The area was evacuated.

– East Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called at 8.38pm, and sent a doctor, two paramedics in ambulance cars, a crewed ambulance and its Hazardous Area Response Team. The first resource arrived within two minutes of the call.

– It is not yet known who was on board the helicopter, or their condition following the crash.

– It is also not clear whether anyone on the ground was affected.

– Witnesses told Sky Sports News the helicopter took off from the pitch but lost control within a few seconds and crashed into the club’s staff car park.

– Leicestershire Police says officers are working alongside the ambulance service, Leicester Fire and Rescue Service, the Air Accident Investigation Branch and Leicester City Football Club to establish the circumstances of the collision.- Press Association