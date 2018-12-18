What next for sacked Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho?

Jose Mourinho’s spell at Manchester United came to an end on Tuesday.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at where the Portuguese coach might go next.

Inter Milan

Mourinho won the Champions League with Inter Milan (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mourinho is still a hugely-popular figure in Milan after he won an unprecedented treble with the Italian club in 2010. Current boss Luciano Spalletti is under pressure with his side out of the Champions League and a distant third in Serie A.

Real Madrid

📊 Jose Mourinho 27 defeats from last 111 league games (for Man Utd & Chelsea) 27 defeats from previous 265 league games (for Chelsea, Real Madrid & Inter) pic.twitter.com/0GwpT6Dygh — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 18, 2018

Another of Mourinho’s former clubs, and one whose president Florentino Perez has reportedly considered hiring the Portuguese for a second spell at the club. Mourinho led Real to the LaLiga title in 2012 but left the following year after a fall-out with senior players.

Paris St Germain

Neymar is the star man at Paris St Germain (Mike Egerton/PA)

Having won titles in Portugal, England, Spain and Italy, maybe France would be the next natural step for the 55-year-old. Mourinho would surely relish the chance to work with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani. Plus they face United in the Champions League early next year.

Tottenham

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino when asked about the Man Utd job: “A lot of rumours happen but it is not my business what happened at another club. I am so focused on trying to deliver my best job at this football club.” #THFC #COYS— Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) December 18, 2018

With Mauricio Pochettino heavily linked with Manchester United, could a job swap prove viable? Mourinho enjoyed living in London during his stints with Chelsea and would inherit a squad seemingly far better equipped to challenge for honours than the one he has left behind.

Portugal

Could Mourinho be heading back to Portugal? (PA Wire)

Mourinho has said he prefers the day-to-day routine of managing a club but now could be the time to give international football a try with his native Portugal. Fernando Santos is the current boss and led Portugal to the Euro 2016 title.

- Press Association