What is the ‘gun lean’? Jesse Lingard’s celebration mimics drill dance craze

Sunday, December 23, 2018 - 03:42 PM

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has captured the attention of music fans with a celebration called the “gun lean”. But what is it?

The dance move hails from a track with the same name by Russ, which features an accompanying routine in which the drill rapper and a host of others raise their right and left shoulders one after another and say “left, right, left, right”.

The song has already gone viral since its release in the week, receiving more than 850,000 streams on YouTube in the space of two days.

Amid its popularity, some on Twitter predicted that Lingard – who previously mimicked the “hype dance” from video game Fortnite – would reference the craze the next time he scored a goal.

He duly did so after scoring a penalty against Cardiff City on Saturday, and it wasn’t lost on those who were fans of the song.

“Lingard 110% took that penalty from Pogba so he can gun lean. Nothing is going to change my mind,” said @_Nomics.

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright also tweeted a clip of the goal, with the words “right, left”.

While Lingard was the first big-name player to gun lean, supporters of fifth tier Leyton Orient were quick to point out another player who had got there first.

Young striker Josh Koroma pulled the move after scoring the National League table toppers’ first goal against Chesterfield – a full three hours before the United star.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

drill musicRap

