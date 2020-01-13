News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

What can Tottenham do get their season back on track?

What can Tottenham do get their season back on track?
By Press Association
Monday, January 13, 2020 - 06:34 PM

Tottenham’s season is in danger of further derailing ahead of a tricky FA Cup replay against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

January and what happens in the transfer window could be a decisive month and here, the PA news agency looks at what might happen.

Will they make any signings?

When Mourinho arrived at the club in November, he was quick to hammer home the point that his squad was good enough and he did not need January reinforcements. He may have been saying that to boost confidence in his misfiring squad, but the situation has definitely changed due to injuries to key players and possible outgoings. With Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko both sidelined until April, Mourinho has said he needs another striker while a midfielder is also on his radar. But this is Spurs, so there is not going to be huge amounts of cash to spend. Gedson Fernandes is set to become Mourinho’s first signing, with the Benfica midfielder undergoing a medical ahead of a proposed loan move. There has also been talk of a move for Bruno Fernandes, but Spurs would likely have to outspend Manchester United to get him, while a host of strikers have been linked.

Who can replace Harry Kane?

There is no out-and-out replacement for Kane in Spurs’ squad and their only recognised striker is Troy Parrott – a highly-rated 17-year-old youth-team player. Mourinho has adapted Spurs’ style of play, making Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min the focus of their attack and they should have earned at least a point against Liverpool. But Mourinho will be working hard to bring a striker in during the window. AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek is of interest to Spurs, who are also reported to be monitoring Christian Benteke and pondering a return for Fernando Llorente, who left the club in the summer. More names will undoubtedly come up until Mourinho fills the void.

Will Christian Eriksen leave?

Christian Eriksen is thought to be close to leaving Spurs (John Walton/PA)
Christian Eriksen is thought to be close to leaving Spurs (John Walton/PA)

Eriksen is definitely leaving the club and Spurs would prefer it to be this month so they can recoup some sort of fee for him rather than lose him for nothing in the summer. The Denmark international has been a wonderful player over the last six seasons but his situation has turned sour. The rejection of a new contract has coincided with an alarming dip in performances, resulting in him being booed against Liverpool at the weekend. After that match he appeared to say goodbye to the fans amid reports of an agreed deal with Inter Milan, but Mourinho has said that he will definitely play against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Why hasn’t Mourinho waved the magic wand?

Jose Mourinho is keen to reshape his squad (John Walton/PA)
Jose Mourinho is keen to reshape his squad (John Walton/PA)

By winning five of his first seven games in charge, it masked the problems that Mourinho inherited at the club. As it turns out, Mauricio Pochettino may not have been the issue after all as, with the exception of the injuries to Kane and Sissoko, the Portuguese is now battling exactly the same problems and results have waned. Mourinho has a squad with little depth, one that has not been properly refreshed over time and is full of ageing players, contract rebels and under-performers. He has admitted that it could take up to three or four transfer windows to get the squad in the shape he wants it, so Spurs fans should probably not be too optimistic of immediate success.

More on this topic

Rose believes serial winner Mourinho wants FA Cup successRose believes serial winner Mourinho wants FA Cup success

Tanganga had no fear about making Premier League debut against LiverpoolTanganga had no fear about making Premier League debut against Liverpool

Kane diagnosed with hamstring tear; Mourinho doesn't see Parrott as 'direct replacement'Kane diagnosed with hamstring tear; Mourinho doesn't see Parrott as 'direct replacement'

Jan Vertonghen says Tottenham have the squad to cope without injured Harry KaneJan Vertonghen says Tottenham have the squad to cope without injured Harry Kane

TOPIC: Tottenham Hotspur FC

More in this Section

Devastating Racing break brave Munster resistance: the game in 60 secondsDevastating Racing break brave Munster resistance: the game in 60 seconds

Sligo star Paddy O’Malley defies ULSligo star Paddy O’Malley defies UL

Limerick carried on 'wave of emotion' as they learn from Cork lossLimerick carried on 'wave of emotion' as they learn from Cork loss

Holders Tyrone ease past Down to reach McKenna Cup finalHolders Tyrone ease past Down to reach McKenna Cup final


Lifestyle

Top-class singers hit all the right notes at the nuptials of Cork bride and groom Edel O’Leary and Gordon O’Driscoll.Wedding of the Week: Music to the ears of Edel and Gordon

Helen O’Callaghan finds mental fitness linked to physical fitnessHow physical fitness can boost teens' mental health

Some plants are emerging from the soil but it's still too early to get carried away.Gardeners are looking on the bright side this week

My idea of misery is a nine to five office job.This Much I Know: Actress Aisling Kearns

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »