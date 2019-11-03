Wexford Youths retain FAI Women's Cup

Peamount United 2 - 3 Wexford Youths

Wexford retained their FAI Women’s Cup thanks to a winner from captain Kylie Murphy in a five-goal thriller against Peamount at Lansdowne Road.

Twice league champions Peamount clawed Wexford back but they were unable to do so after Murphy slotted home the winner on 64 minutes.

Wexford didn’t waste time in their drive to retain the trophy, firing in the opener after just three minutes.

Lauren Kelly still had plenty to do when Murphy picked her out with a pass from midfield but she shrugged off the challenge of Claire Walsh and breezed past Karen Duggan to get a sight on goal.

Her low shot from 20 yards fizzed through the legs of Louise Corrigan into the net, unsighting the static Niamh Reid-Burke.

At the other end, Niamh Farrelly couldn’t keep her header down but Wexford remained dangerous on the break. Only a last-ditch block by Corrigan denied Rianna Jarrett a goal from point-blank range.

Still, as a team with over 100 goals scored this season, Peamount carried a goal threat themselves. Áine O'Gorman, drifting in from the right onto her weaker left foot, floated an effort over on 24 minutes before the equalised eight minutes later.

While Jarrett claimed the ball was out of play, referee Sarah Dyas correctly played on, allowing O'Gorman whip in a cross from the right. When Wexford failed to clear their lines, Duggan spotted the opportunity to unleash a rising shot from 20 yards which Ciamh Dolland got a hand on but couldn’t keep out.

Peamount’s celebrations were short-lived as Wexford regained their lead from their next attack. Ciara Rossiter’s left-wing cross was only half-cleared, enabling Murphy to lay the ball off for Kelly to loop a half-volley over the head of the back-peddling Reid-Burke.

In the style of champions, the Dubliners battled back again, showing their intent approaching the break with O’Gorman’s shot which clipped the crossbar.

Pressure soon told seven minutes after the interval when they grabbed a second equaliser.

Lucy McCartan’s burst from midfield opened up space and her pass to Ryan-Doyle offered a glimpse at goal. She was still 30 yards out but lofted a shot that goalkeeper Dolland couldn’t only fumble over her line.

The absorbing contest continued to produce goals, with the holders notching the crucial final one eight minutes later.

Once again, Kelly was involved as her crossfield pass from the left found Jarrett. The striker's neat lay-off into the path of the advancing Murphy unlocked Peas and the skipper stroked her shot into the bottom corner.

Jarrett could have killed off the tie with two chances, the first of which Reid-Burke repelled with her legs and the second striking the post.

PEAMOUNT UNITED: N Reid-Burke; L O’Callaghan (N Barnes 68), L Corrigan, C Walsh, L McCartan (N Chemaou 55); N Farrelly, K Duggan, D Beirne; A O’Gorman, E Ryan-Doyle, M Smyth-Lynch.

WEXFORD YOUTHS: C Dolland; L Craven, L Dwyer, N Sinnott, O Conlon; A Frawley (B Kingsley 86), K Murphy, E Kennedy, C Rossiter (M Davidson 62); L Kelly, R Jarrett.

Referee: Sarah Dyas (Louth).