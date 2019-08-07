News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Wexford Youths go down in Champions League opener

Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 11:34 PM

By Pierce Buckley

Vllaznia (Albania) 3 - 1 Wexford Youths

Wexford Youths boss Tom Elmes rued his side’s failure to take their chances as they suffered defeat in their Champions League opener in Lithuania yesterday.

The Women’s National League champions went ahead in the 19th minute through midfielder Edel Kennedy. However, the Albanian Champions responded brilliantly and scored three goals before half time. Hannah Dauzat scored the first just before the half hour before Amanda Doyle gave Vllaznia the lead in the 40th minute. Minutes later, Megi Doci’s long-range effort completed the scoring just before the break.

Youths created a number of chances in the second half as Ireland international Rianna Jarrett went close late on.

“It’s a really bittersweet result,” said Elmes.

“We’ve played really well, we’ve dominated the ball and we’ve gone ahead deservedly, looking like we could go on and get a few more. But then, to see them score with their first effort was so disappointing and then we conceded again minutes later, all against the run of play.

We were good on the ball and the way we played was excellent at times. The experience of their team did show at times, six internationals in their side, but we created chances and maybe we need to be a bit more clinical.

Youths now prepare to face Lithuanian side FK Gintra Universitetasas on Saturday (4pm Irish time) as they look to reignite their campaign, before wrapping up the group against Birkirkara FC of Malta next Tuesday.

“The attitude and effort of the girls was excellent, and we’ll need that going into the next game against Gintra. Gintra are a quality side, physically they’re in great shape and we need to look where we can exploit them in certain areas ahead of Saturday’s match.”

WEXFORD YOUTHS: M Williams; L Craven, N Sinnott, L Dwyer, O Conlon; L Kelly, K Murphy (A Slatter 79), E Kennedy (B Kingsley 69); A Frawley, R Jarrett, C Rossiter (M Davidson 62).

