Wexford star scores stunning keepie-uppie volley

By Stephen Barry
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 11:56 AM

Wexford Youths Women have been on the wrong side of wonder goals over the years but this weekend they got one of their own.

In 2013, when Stephanie Roche struck her Puskas Award-nominated stunner, it was against the Youths.

However, Kylie Murphy scored her own highlight-reel volley in the closing stages of Wexford's 4-1 win over Kilkenny United at The Watershed on Sunday.

Like Roche, she juggled the ball twice, between her right knee and foot (albeit without having to take it over the head of an opponent!), before switching to her left to unleash a volley into the far corner.

Other days, this strike from Hawaiian attacker McKenna Davidson would've been goal of the weekend, but her captain has to take the honour this time.

The reigning League and Cup champions currently lie second in the Women’s National League, five points behind Peamount but with an extra game played.

