We’ve loved the Martin O’Neill years, says Keogh

By Liam Mackey

Richard Keogh says the Irish team has loved playing under Martin O’Neill and backed the manager to cope with the heaviest criticism of his time in charge.

“He doesn’t need me to say that, he’s proven it,” said the Derby County defender who captained Ireland on Tuesday night against Wales and against Denmark last Saturday. “If you look at his managerial career, he’s had a pretty good one, I’d say. The manager is experienced enough to know football.

“He’s been great for me personally and I can only speak on behalf of me and a lot of the lads who have been together a long time. We’ve enjoyed the last five years. We’ve loved it.

“It’s a bit of a rebuild mode now, but I think if you ask the manager he’s still loving it. I think you could see from our performance (on Tuesday) that we’re all going to the end and we’re all together. That’s the most important thing.”

And even with Ireland set to be third seeds in Euros qualification, Keogh is confident that, not for the first time, the team can confound predictions.

“It’s not ideal, obviously we didn’t want that, but we’ve got to make sure if that’s the case, then we face whatever challenge the group conjures up for us,” he said.

“But sometimes when the chips are down, we come out fighting. We’ll be ready for anything. Listen, everyone wrote us off the last time in the Euros group and look what happened there.”

Keogh’s fellow defender Shane Duffy maintains it’s the players, not the management team, who have to take the ultimate responsibility for what transpires on the pitch.

“Well, it’s us out there, it’s not them,” he said. “It’s us playing. It’s players’ responsibility to go out and perform. They can tell us what to do, but it’s up to us to do it.

“We’ve obviously let them down. The players have to take responsibility and put it right. I wouldn’t blame them. They’re not out there. It’s down to us. That’s the main thing. We’ve got to look at ourselves.

“Obviously it hasn’t been good enough for our standards and where we’ve been in the last few years. It’s a bit of a low one at the minute. We’ve just got to pick ourselves up, regroup and have that never-say-die attitude. We’ve got to go again.”

Meanwhile, former Shels, Bohs, Hibs, and Ireland U23 boss Pat Fenlon questioned some of O’Neill’s decision-making. “We know we don’t have world class players. We understand that, but you look around some of the other nations, even our neighbours up the North and they have a structure, an organisation to get the best out of what they have. Some of the decisions have been really funny in relation to the team selection.

“They have the belief going into every game that they can win. Some of the decisions [O’Neill’s] have been really funny in relation to the team selection.”

Former Ireland midfielder Andy Townsend has called for change — but in FAI headquarters not the dugout.

“There needs to be a regime change at the very top of Irish football,” said the former Ireland captain. “That is the area that needs to change — the powers that be that run our game here. Clearly there has to be a different mindset coming from those people.

“All I know is when I look at David Brooks, Harry Wilson, and some of those (Welsh players), it shows there are other nations able to produce and find players. There will be some that argue that we don’t integrate them fast enough into the senior team in order to develop them.”

On the growing calls for Martin O’Neill’s head following the home defeat to Wales, Townsend, speaking on RTÉ 2FM’s ‘Game On’, said: “I hear what is being said but my own opinion is you can change the coach, you can change him every six months, but you’re not going to change those boys into goalscorers... I do feel we have to be realistic of what our boys are capable of here. I didn’t think that was a performance of a team that isn’t playing for the manager.”