We’ve got so much quality in our squad, warns Maddison

By Press Association
Sunday, August 25, 2019 - 02:42 PM

James Maddison and Harvey Barnes have warned there is plenty more to come from Leicester after their hard-fought 2-1 win at Sheffield United.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has targeted a top-six finish and his young side’s display at a partisan Bramall Lane provided further evidence of their potential.

The Foxes showed their resilience as they went toe-to-toe with the Blades, while two top-class goals from Jamie Vardy and Barnes secured them their first win of the season.

“Every interview I’m doing I’m telling people how much quality we’ve got in this squad,” said Maddison, who was man of the match in front of watching England boss Gareth Southgate.

“We have to show that. It’s no good just saying it to you guys, we have to go and show the quality we’ve got.

“I think with Saturday’s performance we did that. Sheffield United is a tough place to come.

“I’ve played here with Norwich and now Leicester and both games have been really tough.”

Vardy’s clinical finish after Maddison’s killer pass gave Leicester a half-time lead and, after substitute Oli McBurnie had headed the Blades’ deserved equaliser, Barnes stepped off the bench to fire home a blistering winner.

Barnes, who unleashed an unstoppable half-volley six minutes after replacing recent signing Dennis Praet, agreed both goals were from the Premier League’s top drawer.

“Very much so,” he said. “You’ve seen with Vards’ goal. We’ve been playing a lot of short passes and playing out from the back.

“But we do have that element in our game where we can release Vards with his pace and kill teams that way, and here it’s paid off very well.

“There’s definitely more to come. We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves, it’s very early in the season.

“But I think we’re looking to be a lot more clinical in the final third and pick up as many points as we can.”

The Blades’ club record signing McBurnie headed home his first goal for the club since arriving in a deal reported to be worth up to £20million earlier this month.

But his satisfaction at getting off the mark with a classic centre-forward’s header was tempered by his side’s second defeat in 21 matches under Wilder.

“We know there’s quality in this division,” McBurnie said. “We know that if we’re not at it we’re going to get punished and I think that’s what happened.

“We huffed and puffed at the end, but it wasn’t for long enough really to expect to get something in this league.”

- Press Association

