West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass handed one-match ban

Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 05:36 PM

West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass has been handed a one-match ban after an Independent Regulatory Commission found him guilty of misconduct towards UK Anti-Doping officials, the Football Association has announced.

Scotland international Snodgrass was not scheduled to be tested nor did he refuse to take a test when officials visited West Ham’s training ground in February, Press Association Sport understands.

The 31-year-old has also been fined £30,000.

An FA statement read: “A misconduct charge against Robert Snodgrass has been found proven by an Independent Regulatory Commission.

“It was alleged that his language and/or behaviour towards UK Anti-Doping officials, who were visiting West Ham United’s training ground on 06 February 2019, was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.

“The player has been given a one-match suspension, which is not currently active whilst he considers his right of appeal, and fined £30,000.”

- Press Association

