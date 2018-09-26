West Ham thump Macclesfield to coast into Carabao Cup fourth round

West Ham 8 - 0 Macclesfield

West Ham romped to an 8-0 victory over Macclesfield in the Carabao Cup with Robert Snodgrass, Lucas Perez, Ryan Fredericks and debutant Grady Diangana all scoring their first goals for the club.

Michail Antonio and Angelo Ogbonna were also on target as the Hammers registered their first home win of the season and their biggest victory in 35 years.

West Ham rarely make such short work of lower-league opposition in the cup competitions – the memories of defeats to Wrexham, Northampton, Stockport and Aldershot among others still linger while they trailed AFC Wimbledon after just a minute in the previous round.

They were almost behind again when Macclesfield, without a win all season, ventured forward and James Pearson’s throw-in found Harry Smith, whose close-range effort was clawed away by Adrian.

Yet that was the only moment of mild discomfort the hosts suffered all night against the Football League’s bottom club as they threatened to beat their previous record win, 10-0 against Bury in the same competition in 1983.

West Ham bought Bury’s centre-half, Paul Hilton, after that match, but it is probably safe to say Jamie Grimes or Fiacre Kelleher are unlikely to get a call from Manuel Pellegrini any time soon.

Macclesfield did hold out for 29 minutes, until academy product Diangana charged down Tyrone Marsh’s attempted clearance and Declan Rice crossed for Antonio to head home.

Robert Snodgrass scored his first two goals for West Ham (Joe Giddens/PA)

Three minutes later the Hammers were two up, Snodgrass taking advantage of some comical defending on the goalline to tap in his first goal since joining in January 2017.

Six minutes before half-time Snodgrass whipped in a cross which Perez, the £4million signing from Arsenal and one of eight changes to the side which drew 0-0 with Chelsea on Sunday, swept past Kieran O’Hara on the volley.

Early in the second half Fredericks, signed on a free transfer from Fulham, grabbed the goal of the night with a jinking run and fierce shot from a tight angle.

Ogbonna got in on the act when he headed in a corner before Snodgrass slid in a Fredericks cross, and Diangana combined with Perez for the seventh.

When you score 2️⃣ goals on your debut for West Ham United... pic.twitter.com/P4BBlRxmDL — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) September 26, 2018

Diangana then capped an impressive debut by wrapping up the scoring with another composed finish from eight yards out.

Tougher tests undoubtedly await West Ham – they host Manchester United on Saturday for a start – but this was still a gratifying way to reach the fourth round of a competition they have never won.

- Press Association