News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

West Ham sign striker Ajeti from Basel

West Ham sign striker Ajeti from Basel
By Press Association
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 09:44 AM

West Ham have completed the signing of Switzerland striker Albian Ajeti from Basel for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has agreed a four-year contract with an option to extend for a further two seasons.

Ajeti, who played his final game for the Swiss Cup holders in a Champions League qualifying win over PSV Eindhoven last week, has scored more than 40 goals over the past three seasons.

“I’m very excited to be here,” Ajeti told the club website. “It is a pleasure for me to be here, at this big club.

“Once I felt West Ham’s interest, I didn’t have to think twice about signing for such a big, traditional club in the Premier League. This is a big day for me and my family.”

Ajeti will boost a Hammers attack which lost Marko Arnautovic, Lucas Perez and Andy Carroll this summer.

Director of Football Mario Husillos added: “We are very happy to welcome Albian to West Ham United. He is another very young player who we believe can have a big future at the club.

Marko Arnautovic left West Ham this summer (Yui Mok/PA)
Marko Arnautovic left West Ham this summer (Yui Mok/PA)

“Our scouts have watched him many times and given very good reports. He is an aggressive, quick striker who likes to play in the box.

“He has scored a lot of goals, both for Basel and the Switzerland national team at a number of levels, and we feel he is ready to make this big step with West Ham.

“Our approach this summer – not counting the experienced goalkeepers who have arrived – has been to sign young players who have their best years in front of them and can have a good impact.

“We believe Albian is ready to perform from the beginning, but we also think that an international player of 22 can improve greatly working with us. We wish him all the very best in his career at London Stadium.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Police attend Belfast bonfire as contractors tasked with removing itPolice attend Belfast bonfire as contractors tasked with removing it

Redmond signs new four-year contract with SouthamptonRedmond signs new four-year contract with Southampton

Pony suspected to 'have been used as dog bait' rescued in CorkPony suspected to 'have been used as dog bait' rescued in Cork

John McGinn agrees new five-year deal with Aston VillaJohn McGinn agrees new five-year deal with Aston Villa

Albian Ajetifootball

More in this Section

Manchester United agree fee with Inter Milan for Romelu LukakuManchester United agree fee with Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Wexford Youths go down in Champions League openerWexford Youths go down in Champions League opener

Paul O’Shea takes top prize on opening day at RDSPaul O’Shea takes top prize on opening day at RDS


Lifestyle

The prospect of life on Mars made the front page of the Cork Examiner 50 years ago.August 8, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »