West Ham complete club-record signing of Sebastien Haller

West Ham have announced the signing of striker Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt for a club-record fee.

The 25-year-old scored 20 goals in 41 appearances last season and now becomes the most expensive player in West Ham’s history, eclipsing the fee the Hammers paid to land Felipe Anderson last year.

A former France Under-21 international who came through the ranks at Auxerre, West Ham have reportedly spent £45million on the forward.

Haller has signed an initial five-year deal at the London Stadium, with the club confirming the deal on Wednesday afternoon.

“West Ham are delighted to announce the arrival of prolific French striker Sebastien Haller, the club’s new record signing,” a statement read.

“The highly sought-after forward, who turned 25 in June, joins the Hammers on a five-year deal with an option of a further 12 months for an undisclosed fee from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. Haller clashed with Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta during last year’s Europa League campaign (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The deal for Haller means the Hammers have broken their transfer record for a third time in a little over a year following the captures of Issa Diop and Felipe Anderson.”

Haller joins Spain midfielder Pablo Fornals and goalkeeping duo Roberto and David Martin in signing for West Ham this summer.

He will not link up with his new team-mates until they return from China, where they are currently competing in the Premier League Asia Trophy.

- Press Association