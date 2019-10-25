News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

West Ham can handle ‘solid’ Sheffield United, says Pellegrini

West Ham can handle ‘solid’ Sheffield United, says Pellegrini
By Press Association
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 10:05 AM

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini feels his side will be ready to stand up to Sheffield United’s “totally English football” at the London Stadium.

The Irons are looking to respond after resuming Premier League action with a lacklustre 2-0 defeat at Everton.

The Blades, meanwhile, head to east London on the back of a hard-earned 1-0 home win over Arsenal on Monday night.

Chris Wilder’s side have continued their momentum following promotion as runners-up in the Sky Bet Championship last season to push on into mid-table.

Sheffield United have already caused plenty of problems with their no-nonsense approach to top-flight football, which saw them battle to a 2-2 draw at Chelsea and then test Liverpool before the international break.

Pellegrini feels Wilder should take credit for the way the Blades have gone about their business so far in the Premier League.

“I think that Sheffield United have a clear style of play. It’s not just a lucky moment for them, they’re a consistent team that plays always in the same way,” the West Ham manager said.

“The four games that they’ve played away, they’ve lost not one of them; they’re a very difficult team to play against and we need to play well.

“Sheffield United reflect their manager’s mentality. It is totally English football, with strong players who work a lot during 95 minutes, with a lot of balls inside the box aiming to win the first or the second ball.

“They know perfectly how to do it. They play a typical style – direct football. It has come from the Championship but we are prepared for it.”

Pellegrini added: “When they have a clear style of play, when they work during the week the same way they play during their games in the Premier League, probably they will be a consistent and solid team the whole season.”

West Ham responded from losing their opening Premier League game 5-0 at home to Manchester City with a decent run of form.

However, the Irons had tailed off heading into the international break, their last victory coming against Manchester United on September 22.

After also being beaten at London Stadium by Crystal Palace, Pellegrini knows his side cannot afford another below-par performance in Stratford.

“If you want to have a success, you must not lose too many points at home,” the West Ham manager said at a press conference.

“You must win away too but here at home, we have lost at home two games already and that is too much.”

READ MORE

Liverpool defender Lovren hails Klopp’s impact

More on this topic

Carlos Tevez affair is water under the bridge for Blades, insists WilderCarlos Tevez affair is water under the bridge for Blades, insists Wilder

We’re risking people’s lives – Johnrose demands action in wake of dementia studyWe’re risking people’s lives – Johnrose demands action in wake of dementia study

Ryan Giggs DVD sparked Rob Holding’s yoga passionRyan Giggs DVD sparked Rob Holding’s yoga passion

Brendan Rodgers pays tribute to Leicester after Vichai tributesBrendan Rodgers pays tribute to Leicester after Vichai tributes


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Chris WilderManuel PellegriniSheffield UnitedPremier LeagueWest HamTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

All-Island League a 'very exciting project'All-Island League a 'very exciting project'

Jullien heads last-gasp winner as Celtic hit back to beat LazioJullien heads last-gasp winner as Celtic hit back to beat Lazio

Nicolas Pepe scores two free-kicks as Arsenal snatch win against VitoriaNicolas Pepe scores two free-kicks as Arsenal snatch win against Vitoria

Eddie Jones compares England beating All Blacks to Sir Alex dethroning LiverpoolEddie Jones compares England beating All Blacks to Sir Alex dethroning Liverpool


Lifestyle

On a recent trip to Northern Ireland, I was blown away by the explosion of artisan food and drink producers.Darina Allen: A Trip to Northern Ireland

This is one of those issues where some children seem to be moresusceptible than others.Natural Health: My baby has cradle cap; elderly mum struggling with urinary continence

We all have a healthy curiosity about how others live. It’s just one of the reasons we love to pore over property and interiors spreads — that peek behind someone else’s front door is just irresistible.Monks open a new chapter on life behind the Glenstal walls

Got an issue? Ask Audrey...Ask Audrey: 'Cairo is basically Limerick with a few pyramids'

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »