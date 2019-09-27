News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

West Ham boss Pellegrini wants response after Carabao Cup catastrophe

West Ham boss Pellegrini wants response after Carabao Cup catastrophe
By Press Association
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 01:45 PM

Manuel Pellegrini has demanded a reaction from West Ham at Bournemouth following their midweek Carabao Cup catastrophe.

The Hammers have been in fine form in the Premier League so far this season, unbeaten in five matches with three wins including Sunday’s impressive victory over Manchester United.

But Pellegrini made nine changes for Wednesday’s trip to League One Oxford and watched on in horror as they crashed to a humiliating 4-0 defeat.

The result was all the more galling given West Ham had kept four consecutive clean sheets prior to their collapse at the Kassam.

Pellegrini hopes the defeat was simply an “accident” which they can put right on the south coast on Saturday.

“For the moment we are doing well but we had an experience against Oxford where if you reduce your intensity they score goals,” said Pellegrini.

“In football you never know what will happen. It is unfair to take away merits of Oxford who played very well.

“I hope it was an accident and we must return to play 100 per cent. I don’t think you can make a decision on one game.

“But I have seen the players working hard at the training ground and have the level to keep up the same performance in the League.

“We are playing offensive football and will always try to go for the three points.”

Saturday’s clash sees fifth place travel to sixth, with Bournemouth also enjoying an encouraging start to the campaign.

Pellegrini, who has made no secret of his ambition to break into the top six this season, added: “It is important to win these games. At this moment we are level with third on points and fifth on goal difference.

“That is a European spot. We are just starting but sometimes you have to try and keep in that position.

“I said on Wednesday when you beat a team it is not just because the other team played badly. Against United we played a very good game.

“We had a good pace, concentration and we did not allow United to do more things during the 90 minutes. If we keep that we can win a lot of games.”

Manuel Lanzini will be back in the West Ham squad after shaking off a foot injury, but Michail Antonio is still out after a hamstring operation.

- Press Association


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

United need Romero to down Brian Barry-Murphy’s Rochdale United need Romero to down Brian Barry-Murphy’s Rochdale

Wolves scrape past Reading on penaltiesWolves scrape past Reading on penalties

Burton beat Bournemouth amid trio of floodlight failures Burton beat Bournemouth amid trio of floodlight failures

Conor Hourihane helps Aston Villa see off SeagullsConor Hourihane helps Aston Villa see off Seagulls

footballManuel PellegriniPremier LeagueWest HamTOPIC: Carabao Cup

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Schmidt shines spotlight on officials ahead of Japan clashSchmidt shines spotlight on officials ahead of Japan clash

Joe Schmidt’s meticulous planning means Ireland shouldn’t be caught coldJoe Schmidt’s meticulous planning means Ireland shouldn’t be caught cold

Schmidt confident Carty will have Ireland on front foot to face Japan threatSchmidt confident Carty will have Ireland on front foot to face Japan threat


Lifestyle

Peter Dowdall casts an eye over blooms and events that come into their own from September onwards.Autumn is blooming with gardening events

Staging secrets revealed! Kya deLongchamps goes into the trenches with estate agent Lorraine Spillane to ask how to get ready for viewing day.Selling your home? Here are some trade secrets on how to make a house appeal to buyers

Ahead of the Cork Podcast Festival, Marjorie Brennan meets three women taking on the gender imbalance on the airwaves.Meet the women leading the podcasting charge in Ireland

What is lung cancer?Examine Yourself: The warning signs and how to reduce risk of lung cancer

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »