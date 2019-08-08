News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
West Brom sign striker Austin from Southampton

By Press Association
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 04:35 PM

West Brom have signed striker Charlie Austin from Southampton for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old has agreed a two-year contract and becomes the seventh new arrival at the Hawthorns this summer.

Austin joins Filip Krovinovic, Kenneth Zohore, Semi Ajayi, Darnell Furlong, Romaine Sawyers and Grady Diangana in joining the Baggies under new manager Slaven Bilic.

Austin has a goals record of 70 in 132 Championship games and could make his debut on Saturday when West Brom host Millwall.

In a statement on their website, Southampton wrote: “The club would like to thank Charlie for his efforts and we wish him well for the future.”

- Press Association

