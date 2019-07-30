News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Wes Hoolahan turns down Cambridge deal for 'overseas opportunity'

By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 01:56 PM

Wes Hoolahan has turned down a deal with Cambridge United after a month of training with the club.

Hoolahan informed manager Colin Calderwood of his decision yesterday, ahead of their League Two season opener on Saturday.

The club said he has decided to pursue an "overseas opportunity".

The 37-year-old Dubliner, who was released by West Brom at the end of last season, played three pre-season games for the U's as he kept fit ahead of the new season.

"Unfortunately Wes is not going to sign for us," said Calderwood.

"He told me yesterday. There's going to be, I think, a nice opportunity for him and we’ve got no hold on him. It suits him and his family."

Calderwood said he holds no hard feelings towards Hoolahan, instead praising the positive impact he's made on the club.

"We wish him all the best. It’s a blow for us as we had real hopes and the indication that he was going to be a very important factor in helping us achieve what we want to achieve this season.

"He's really lifted and improved, already in that short period, the standard of training... but of course, it's a blow.

"It's never signed, it's never dotted the i's and crossed the t's until it is.

"[I have] absolutely no complaints. I really enjoyed having him around the environment. He’s definitely helped everyone."

TOPIC: Soccer

