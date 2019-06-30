News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

‘We’re not arrogant’ insists US head coach Ellis after Krieger claims

Sunday, June 30, 2019 - 06:18 PM

United States coach Jill Ellis insists her team is not arrogant as they prepare to face England in the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday.

Defender Ali Krieger said earlier this month that the strength in depth available to Ellis means the United States not only have the best team on the planet but also the second-best team.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, however, Ellis said: “It’s really a comment about ourselves.

“It’s really a comment about how she (Krieger) feels because she’s played on two different teams and she has the right to say that if that’s how she feels.

“It’s important that our team has confidence, I don’t think in any way this is an arrogant team.

“I think this team knows they’ve got to earn everything, that we’ve got tough opponents still ahead of us and we have to earn every right to advance in this tournament.”

Ali Krieger, right, has claimed the United States have the best team in the world – and the second best – given the strength in depth. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Ali Krieger, right, has claimed the United States have the best team in the world – and the second best – given the strength in depth. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

Portsmouth-born Ellis has not been surprised to see England make progress under manager Phil Neville, who spent part of his career playing for Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

“A lot of us are products of our environment and he had a pretty good mentor there for a while,” Ellis added.

“I definitely think the team has made strides, you can see that they’ve bought into what he wants them to do, you can see that they are playing hard, so I think he’s done a really good job.”

United States coach Jill Ellis has defended the comments of Ali Krieger. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
United States coach Jill Ellis has defended the comments of Ali Krieger. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Alex Morgan is currently joint top scorer with five goals but insists winning the Golden Boot is not a priority.

“I would love someone on our team to win the golden boot, of course, it would be a great accolade, but that’s not my goal,” Morgan said.

“My goal is to help this team win a World Cup so as long as the goals continue to come then I’m happy.

“Right now Megan Rapinoe has put the team on her back from Spain to France and it’s going to take players like that, and a couple of individuals each game to step up and really help carry this team.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Neville says a World Cup semi-final defeat for England ‘would represent failure’

More on this topic

Neville says a World Cup semi-final defeat for England ‘would represent failure’

Sweden stun Germany to reach Women's World Cup semis

European champions Holland reach World Cup final four

Video Assistant Referee: in football, as in war, sometimes we need a human touch

Ali KriegerJill EllisMegan RapinoePhil NevilleTOPIC: World Cup

More in this Section

Finnegan: We are going to face a massive challenge against Dublin

European Games: D-Day for Harrington and Walker in Minsk

Neville says a World Cup semi-final defeat for England ‘would represent failure’

Wimbledon’s plan to cut down on plastic


Lifestyle

Kaleidoscope: New festival hands down the highlight of the summer calendar

Wishlist: Ceramics, cushions and canvas

Michelle Darmody: Brown, wholemeal and whole-wheat?

Wine with Leslie Williams: Cork-based importer Karwigs wind down after 40 years

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »