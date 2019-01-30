NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Wembley stay has affected us – Spurs boss Pochettino

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 - 10:57 AM

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino accepts that his club’s extended stay at Wembley has affected the team.

Spurs still have no date for the move into their new stadium and are booked into the national stadium for all of their games in February.

An announcement on some potential test event dates is fairly imminent, but in the meantime attendances at Wembley have dwindled and another low crowd is expected when they host Watford on Wednesday.

The Argentinian, though, has launched a rallying cry.

“Our thought was to play in September from the beginning of the season in the new stadium and now we are in February and we don’t know if we are going to play there,” Pochettino said.

“Of course, it is a massive disappointment for everybody. First of all for Daniel (Levy) and the board, that they cannot deliver the job on time.

“Then you can see for our fans at Wembley every week that things are going down and down and down because people are disappointed with the situation.

Tottenham’s new stadium is still not ready for action (John Walton/PA)

“And of course, that affects the team and everybody. That is why it is my responsibility to be positive and optimistic.

“My job is to call to the fans to give the last push that we need. The club needs the help of the fans because they are the core and the soul of the club and this is a massive moment.

“I know I can ask for more, but all together we need the last push to finish in the top four or maybe be a real contender.

“Then, playing in the Champions League is an exciting moment for the club.”

Mauricio Pochettino is facing calls to sign new players for Tottenham (Victoria Jones/PA)

Spurs’ lack of spending is a constant talking point as they try and make jump up to the next step and they look set to go through a second successive transfer window without making any signings.

But Pochettino is not complaining about lack of funds and insists he knew what he was getting into.

“When I signed at Tottenham, nobody lied to me,” he said. “They told me, ‘We need your help to finish the stadium and the facilities’. They said to me, ‘We know very well that we are not going to provide everything that you deserve and you want’.

“They told me I had to understand the objective was to finish the stadium and then to try to make the club into the club that it wants to be. I think this is so difficult to understand!”

- Press Association


