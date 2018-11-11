Home»Sport

Wembley capacity to be capped at 51,000 for Tottenham ‘home’ games

Sunday, November 11, 2018 - 02:27 PM

Tottenham will continue to play ‘home’ fixtures at Wembley this season, but attendances will be capped at 51,000, the club have confirmed.

Spurs were scheduled to move into their new White Hart Lane stadium in September, but are still waiting for a completion date after a series of construction delays.

“Whilst Wembley National Stadium Ltd (WNSL) has been able to assign us a number of full capacity games, the restriction on the number of full capacity events available to WNSL each year means that our remaining Premier League fixtures after Chelsea will be capped at 51,000 unless otherwise advised,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“As a contingency measure to ensure we can stage our matches whilst we await certainty on the exact opening date of our new stadium, the club has reached agreement with WNSL to host any additional home games that we may have to play at Wembley Stadium.”

Tottenham said WNSL will submit a planning application to Brent Council for increased attendances of 62,000, “with additional limited exceptions at 90,000”.

The club added they hoped to provide an update on their new stadium in early December.- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Wembley StadiumWhite Hart LanePremier LeagueTottenham Hotspur

More in this Section

Solari wants Real Madrid to stay hungry in pursuit of points

Lionel Messi returns as Barca take on Real Betis but Ousmane Dembele misses out

Klopp confident Liverpool can bounce back against Fulham

Richard Dunne: United’s defence does not inspire confidence


Breaking Stories

Cork sisters’ original score for gothic classic Nosferatu

Cork Film Festival has a long tradition with the short form

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 10, 2018

    • 7
    • 8
    • 12
    • 22
    • 36
    • 46
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »