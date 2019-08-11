News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

‘We’ll have to play with our hands chopped off’ – Wolves captain criticises VAR

‘We’ll have to play with our hands chopped off’ – Wolves captain criticises VAR
By Press Association
Sunday, August 11, 2019 - 06:03 PM

Captain Conor Coady hit out at VAR after Wolves’ controversial stalemate at Leicester.

Leander Dendoncker’s second-half strike was ruled out after his initial header struck Willy Boly on the arm in Sunday’s 0-0 draw.

The midfielder’s header accidentally hit his team-mate before he scored the rebound and replays disallowed the 51st-minute goal.

Even if the handball is accidental, any goal scored or created with the hand or arm will be disallowed this term but Coady was unhappy.

He said: “It is a goal. People will say they have VAR and it has hit his hand, but he is not looking at the ball.

“We are going to have to play with our hands chopped off in future.

“If that is not a goal there is a problem. No-one appealed for it.

“But it is what it is, we have come here and put in a really good performance and we should have come away with three points.

“Common sense is Boly is not looking at the ball and not put his hand in the way to knock it down for himself and then shoot.

“He can’t do anything about it. They have brought VAR in to rectify all those problems but I think it has gone too far the other way now.”

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo remained understanding, even if he was unhappy with the 98-second wait between the goal being scored and ruled out.

He said: “Everyone is going to speak about it, game after game. Until things settle down and become normal it’s always going to be an issue.

“We celebrate, we don’t celebrate and then Leicester fans celebrate a non-goal, it’s not the mindset of the game. We cannot celebrate a decision.

“What concerns me more is the tempo, the time we stay in silence, I don’t like it.”

Youri Tielemans, left, greets Leander Dendoncker at the end of the match (Tim Goode/PA)
Youri Tielemans, left, greets Leander Dendoncker at the end of the match (Tim Goode/PA)

Aside from Dendoncker’s disallowed goal chances were at a premium in the teams’ Premier League opener, although Jota twice fired wide.

Wolves only returned from their 4-0 Europa League win over FC Pyunik in Armenia in the early hours of Friday – a round trip of 6,370 miles – and Nuno was happy with his side’s efforts.

“When a player comes into the dressing room having given everything he has I am a very proud manager,” he added.

Leicester’s best opening came when Jamie Vardy missed Youri Tielemans’ low cross in the first half.

But boss Brendan Rodgers knows, this week, the VAR decision went in the Foxes’ favour.

Brendan Rodgers was relaxed about VAR’s influence (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brendan Rodgers was relaxed about VAR’s influence (Mike Egerton/PA)

He said: “Listen, the rules are there. Obviously if you’re Nuno, it’s a different emotion, you think you’ve scored. But I think the rule is pretty clear.

“It was unfortunate for them and it benefited us because it shifted the momentum of the game a little bit and then we were able to get a foothold.

“But my feeling on VAR is that it’s going to work for you some weeks and go against you others. It worked for us and there will be another time it goes against us.

“I don’t think it (the wait) killed the contest or the atmosphere. The supporters are very passionate in this country and I think it will add something.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Marcus Rashford double helps Manchester United crush ChelseaMarcus Rashford double helps Manchester United crush Chelsea

Bruce rues single mistake as Magpies are grounded by GunnersBruce rues single mistake as Magpies are grounded by Gunners

VAR denies Wolves in stalemate at LeicesterVAR denies Wolves in stalemate at Leicester

Aubameyang fires Gunners to winning start at NewcastleAubameyang fires Gunners to winning start at Newcastle

Premier LeagueLeicesterWolverhamptonLeicester vs WolverhamptonTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Joe Schmidt gives upbeat assessment about Joey Carbery's injured ankleJoe Schmidt gives upbeat assessment about Joey Carbery's injured ankle

Potter up and running as Brighton boss with win at WatfordPotter up and running as Brighton boss with win at Watford

Zaha draws blank off bench as 10-man Everton hold Crystal PalaceZaha draws blank off bench as 10-man Everton hold Crystal Palace

Burnley blow Southampton away in 12-minute second-half spellBurnley blow Southampton away in 12-minute second-half spell


Lifestyle

Five things to look out for in the week ahead.Five things for the week ahead with Des O'Driscoll

No man is an island. And only the privileged get the deeds to their very own isle. Sometimes the purchase is the goal. Then once the high wears off, it’s time to stampede back to theIsle be back: The luxury of buying your own private island

Wedding watchers tell Rita de Brún how big expense and bad behaviour with the wedding cake can hint that trouble lies aheadIt will end in tiers: How big wedding expense can hint trouble lies ahead

The 1960s still stand as one of the most musically exciting and inventive decades in history.Stepping back in time: The Miami Showband musical

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »