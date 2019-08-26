News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Webster braced for ‘physical’ Brighton debut at Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
Monday, August 26, 2019 - 05:22 PM

Adam Webster expects his Brighton debut to be a “physical” encounter as he prepares for a potentially hostile reception from Bristol Rovers fans.

Centre-back Webster joined Premier League Albion from Rovers’ bitter rivals Bristol City for a reported £20million at the start of the month.

The 24-year-old makes a swift return to the west country for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash at the Memorial Ground.

He is set to make his first Seagulls appearance in the second-round tie and is keen to avoid a shock result against League One opposition.

“The gap between the Premier League and the Football League is getting smaller, I know exactly what’s coming,” he told a pre-match press conference.

“It’s a passionate footballing city, it’ll be a physical game. Cup games are always big occasions, they’ll be eager to cause an upset.

“We have to know that and make sure we’re ready and prepared.”

Webster has so far had to remain patient at the Amex Stadium, warming the bench for three successive top-flight fixtures.

He is determined to seize an opportunity to impress Brighton head coach Graham Potter as he challenges first-choice centre-back trio Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy and Dan Burn for a regular starting role.

“It’s a chance to stake a claim to the new boss, as it is for all of the other lads who haven’t been playing,” he added.

“It’s about giving everything and doing as well as we can.”

Former Swansea boss Potter on Saturday suffered the first loss of his tenure when Brighton were beaten at home by Southampton.

The 44-year-old, who plans to make a number of changes, is eager for his side to bounce back from the weekend setback and begin a cup run.

“For us tomorrow is an important game, it’s a chance to learn more about one another and it’s a game we want to win,” he said.

“They’re an effective side who’ll give us a tough game at their stadium.”

- Press Association

TOPIC: Soccer

