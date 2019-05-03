'We want to make history on Irish soil', says Keogh ahead of Euro clash

There’s been a fair bit of talk about nerves in the build-up to the U17 European Championship Finals which finally kick-off today.

That’s no surprise given the age group involved and even before you consider that, with striker Troy Parrott out through injury and goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran suspended for this evening’s game against Greece in Tallaght Stadium, all of the Irish players in contention for a starting place in Colin O’Brien’s team will be making their competitive debuts for their country.

Add to that the sheer magnitude of the tournament, the presence of television cameras, the expected big crowds and the inevitable pressure as well as pride that comes with Ireland playing host to the best of Europe’s young footballing talent, and there’s no escaping the reality that, no matter how meticulous their preparation has been, the whole experience is bound to tax the players, mentally as much as physically, to the max.

But talking to a few of them at their CityWest base this week, what was most striking was the collective sense of determination and level-headedness in the Irish camp, qualities epitomised by their impressively composed team captain Séamas Keogh. (And, yes, for the record, it’s Séamas with two ‘a’s).

The 17-year-old from Grange, Co Sligo, now playing his football with Southampton, doesn’t come across as someone who would be very easily knocked out of his stride.

“Come match day everyone is nervous but you kind of thrive of that, the occasion and the nerves,” he says. “It’s something I embrace. I’m the one that wears the armband but as soon as we step on the pitch, we’ve 11 leaders.

"Once you know the guy beside you has your back, that’s the main thing. We’ve a great technical, tactical team and it’s a great squad to be involved in. I’ve known the lads since under-14 and under-15.”

That might not cover too many calendar years but Keogh has already amassed a fair bit of experience in his young footballing life, the central midfielder — who can also play at right-back — having come to the Saints from Sligo Rovers after beginning his career with Benbulben FC.

Ask him about his childhood football idols and he doesn’t miss a beat.

“My Dad (Jimmy Keogh, who played centre-half for Home Farm),” he answers with a smile.

“I never saw him play but I heard he was a decent player. And I used to go into Sligo Rovers quite a lot growing up.

"There were a lot of good players, like Richie Ryan. Going in there was one of the big things for me, seeing the crowds.

"And I went up to the cup finals in the Aviva so I was there for all of them, when Danny North scored the goals and stuff like that.”

The presence of a strong Irish colony at Southampton — with Shane Long and Michael Obafemi at the top of the tree — was a considerable help to Keogh when it came to making the move to the Saints academy last July.

“Yeah, of course. There’s loads of Irish throughout the club. There’s probably four or five in the 18s and four or five in the 23s.

"Obviously it makes it a lot easier when you’re moving and there’s people from where you live and where you know.

"Gerry Dempsey is the Irish scout for Southampton and he kind of picked us all up playing in Ireland and for Ireland. He’s great, he got us all together and we’re all loving it.”

And that the Saints have now secured their Premier League status for next season is a positive, Keogh feels, for ambitious players at all levels of the club.

“It’s a great boost and hopefully they can push on next season and do even better thing,” he says. “We’re looking forward to it and, who knows, maybe a few of the lads and even myself will get a few games or be involved next year.

"Every player here, their dream is to go on and play first-team football. It’s a very small percentage that go on and do it but the one thing you have to have in yourself is belief and confidence.”

And it’s that well of conviction he immediately draws from when asked what he thinks his Irish team can hope to achieve at these European finals.

“Definitely to win, we’re in it to win it. We want to make history on Irish soil. We’ve a great technical, tactical team and it’s a great squad to be involved in. I’ve known the lads since under-14 and under-15.

I was actually lucky enough to go to the draw and John O’Shea said a great thing about when he won the under-16 Euros. He said it was an indescribable feeling.

"They didn’t really expect anything from the tournament and they went on to win it and make history, and we want to follow that and do the same.

"That really put it all into place for me. When you hear about that, it’s just something you want to go and do and achieve.”

Indirectly, the young skipper has also benefited from advice given by a fellow ex-Sligo Rovers man.

“Seamus Coleman, my dad has spoken to him a few times. When I was moving over, he gave him a few words of advice.

"One of my dad’s great friends is Matt Doherty’s uncle so he was able to help as well. It’s great that I know people who have gone through it and I can get words of advice from them.

“My dad said Seamus Coleman was a very nice fella and that the one thing he said was to enjoy it all.

"Time flies, it goes so quickly, so the best advice was just to enjoy it, do the best you can and give it all you’ve got.”

And the goal for Ireland against Greece in Tallaght this evening?

“You want to get three points in your first game to put yourself into contention,” he says.

“We want to go into Monday (against the Czech Republic in Waterford) with a win under our belts.”