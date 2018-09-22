We stood tall, took on the challenge and silenced the doubters – Dyche

Sean Dyche praised his Burnley side for ‘killing the noise’ after they ended their winless start with their biggest ever Premier League victory against Bournemouth.

The Clarets had lost their previous four league matches and were bottom of the table with only one point ahead of the clash with the high-flying Cherries.

But Burnley produced a display a lot more reminiscent of their brilliant campaign last season as quickfire goals at the end of the first half from Matej Vydra on his full debut and Aaron Lennon settled the nerves before a brace from Ashley Barnes late on secured a 4-0 victory.

Dyche said: “We had a good chat in the week, reminded ourselves what we’re about, reminded them how far they’ve come, reminded them how proud I am to work with the group, reminded them that there’s more to come. I said we have to fight for the right.

“We’ve been written off many times and then it’s about shoulders back, taking on the challenge, and I thought today we did. I’m very pleased for many different reasons. But it’s a start.

“It’s not the finish because we won a game, it’s a start to remind ourselves, ‘OK, we’re capable, we have to fight, we have to play’.

“When you haven’t got your first win, there’s a nervousness, and you could feel it at times. But that goes away. That first win kills all the noise and then it’s about where you’re going to go from here.”

It was the first time Burnley have scored four goals since a 4-1 win over Sunderland in December 2016 and the biggest top-flight victory for the Clarets since 1970.

“It’s not easy to score four goals in the Premier League, we all know that,” said Dyche. “But that clinical edge that early season was lacking was on show today.

“You get the strikers scoring goals, good positions from Aaron, some really good moments from Johann (Berg Gudmundsson) today, and all of a sudden it changes the feeling, belief grows.”

Bournemouth scored four goals against Leicester last weekend, making it four wins from their first six games, and manager Eddie Howe felt the scoreline was harsh on his side.

They looked the more dangerous for most of the first half, but Nathan Ake saw a deflected shot bounce off the bar while Joe Hart produced a good save to deny David Brooks at 2-0.

Howe said: “It was a strange game. I don’t think 4-0 is reflective. I thought there were some really good spells for us in both halves. We weren’t good around the box today, I think that was the key thing.

“Our decision making, the final pass was missing today when it’s been so good in recent weeks and we’ve been so fluent. We were maybe a little bit naive in chasing the game with the third and fourth goals, which puts an unfair slant on the story of the game from our perspective, but it’s a game we’ll certainly learn from.”

