We should have killed them off, says Spurs midfielder Eriksen

Thursday, October 25, 2018 - 10:15 AM

Christian Eriksen admitted Tottenham only had themselves to blame following their latest Champions League setback.

Spurs’ chances of qualifying from Group B lie in tatters after they conceded a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw at PSV Eindhoven.

The visitors were leading after goals from Lucas Moura and Harry Kane cancelled out Hirving Lozano’s opener for PSV.

Christian Eriksen set up Harry Kane to score Tottenham’s second goal (Peter Dejong/AP).

But with 11 minutes left goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was sent off after racing out of his penalty area and upending Lozano.

And in the 87th minute former Newcastle loanee Luuk de Jong stabbed home an equaliser to leave Spurs with just a point from their three matches.

Eriksen had an eventful match upon his return from injury, providing the cross from which Kane headed Spurs ahead but then misplacing the pass that sent Lozano through on goal.

“We should have finished the game off,” the Denmark midfielder told Spurs TV. “We didn’t do that and PSV had the chance to come back.

“I gave a bad pass, Hugo had a sending-off – I don’t think he was the last man – but, again, if we finish the game off we don’t have that at the end.

“We could have done better.”

Spurs will now probably have to win all three of their remaining games, including a trip to Barcelona, and hope Inter Milan slip up against PSV, to have any chance of catching the Italians.

“Maybe we can qualify, but in the end it will be difficult when the opponent will be tougher than the one we played here,” said manager Mauricio Pochettino.

“We need to win the three games and some results that help us to achieve a place for qualification, but it will be so, so difficult.”

- Press Association


