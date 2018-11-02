Home»Sport

We must continue the Leicester City he built – Claude Puel

Friday, November 02, 2018 - 07:04 AM

Claude Puel feels he and his players have a responsibility to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha to “continue the Leicester City he built” as they attempt to put a traumatic week behind them at Cardiff on Saturday.

Leicester owner Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people died when his helicopter crashed just yards from the King Power Stadium following the game against West Ham on Saturday.

The club’s next scheduled fixture was duly postponed – a Carabao Cup tie at home to Southampton that has been rearranged for Tuesday, November 27 – but the Premier League match away to Cardiff will go ahead as planned.

Leicester manager Claude Puel, left, wants his players to honour the memory of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manager Puel insists the result in Wales this weekend is not important in his side’s first match since the tragedy.

“Playing football has not been at (the) front of our minds this week,” he said. “But for this weekend, and all the matches thereafter, we play to honour a man who did so much for our club.

“The result is not important, but our desire, our actions to give our best on the pitch to honour our chairman, is the most important thing.

“We have a responsibility about the memory and the work he put in place. Vichai made Leicester City into what it is. He made it a family and made a dream and we must continue the Leicester City he built.

“We have a responsibility to play for him and perform for him. We will play for him, for ‘Top’ (Aiyawatt, Srivaddhanaprabha’s son) and his family.”

Leicester’s players and staff have been offered grief counselling in the wake of the disaster.

Puel said: “A lot of people have been made available to help the players and staff. I think everyone’s reaction to this event is different and we have to understand that people can have a different reaction but we put in place all the help necessary for all the people.”

Although they are set to return to the pitch, their playing commitments could clash with the funeral, which begins in Thailand on Saturday and could last for up to a week.

Puel said: “I want to give players the opportunity to go if they want to but I don’t know about the logistics. But the players want to go and support Vichai’s family.”- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Premier LeagueCardiffLeicesterCardiff vs LeicesterCardiff City Stadium

Related Articles

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha remembered as book of condolence opens

Manchester City matchwinner Riyad Mahrez ‘heartbroken’ over Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha death

Latest: Leicester City owner among five killed in helicopter crash, club confirms

Leicester boss Claude Puel reveals Champions League ambitions

More in this Section

All Blacks will finish year on top of rankings, says South Africa coach Erasmus

Liverpool FC announce total amount raised for Sean Cox appeal

Sterling agrees new five-year deal with Man City

Rassie Erasmus warns South Africa not to underestimate Eddie Jones


Breaking Stories

From Russia with love: Gorbachev documentary to be a top attraction at Cork Film Festival

Sex and (no) drugs and rock’n’roll: Typical honesty in Roger Daltrey’s memoir

Scene and heard: This week's entertainment news

Ask Audrey: A good cleaning lady is as rare as tasteful Christmas decorations on the Pouladuff Road

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

    • 6
    • 15
    • 20
    • 29
    • 38
    • 44
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »