News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

We haven’t done anything yet – Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea

We haven’t done anything yet – Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea
By Press Association
Friday, July 10, 2020 - 11:36 AM

David De Gea has warned Manchester United they have achieved nothing yet.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side kept the pressure on the Premier League’s top four following Thursday’s 3-0 win at Aston Villa.

Bruno Fernandes’ controversial penalty – after he was awarded a spot-kick when he trod on Ezri Konsa – Mason Greenwood’s blistering strike and Paul Pogba’s first goal of the season earned a comfortable victory.

Fifth-placed United are a point behind Leicester – who they face on the final day of the season – and two adrift of Chelsea as they bid to return to the Champions League.

But with four games remaining De Gea insisted the job needs to be completed.

The goalkeeper said: “Of course we are very confident now but we haven’t done anything yet. We have some important games coming now so we need to be very, very focused and keep the level that we showed today and in the last four games.

“We’re in a good mood, a good way, so yes, we keep looking forward to the next game.

Manchester United celebrate another win (Andrew Boyers/NMC Pool/PA)
Manchester United celebrate another win (Andrew Boyers/NMC Pool/PA)

“We’re really happy with three massive points and we’re really close to fourth and third positions. We are showing a lot of good things, like we did in the last three or four games. It’s great to see the team performing like this.

“For the first 30 minutes they pressed really high and hit the post but after we scored the first goal they opened more and we created more chances and scored a very important goal, the second goal.

“We controlled the game very well, we didn’t concede many chances so it was a really good performance.”

De Gea had little to do once Fernandes scored his dubious penalty, which came after Trezeguet had hit the post for Villa.

The Spain international kept a clean sheet on his 399th appearance for United, the most games of any overseas player for the club, surpassing Peter Schmeichel’s record.

“Sorry to Schmeichel,” he told mufc.com. “It’s great. That means I’ve been here a long time and I’ve been playing really, really well to the top level so I’m really, really proud. I’m happy to play for this club for that many games.

“Hopefully I have another 400 games coming. So I’m really, really happy.”

Defeat left Villa four points from safety and running out of games to save themselves.

Aston Villa are running out of games (Andrew Boyers/NMC Pool/PA)
Aston Villa are running out of games (Andrew Boyers/NMC Pool/PA)

They host Crystal Palace on Sunday and boss Dean Smith knows they face a battle to avoid an instant return to the Sky Bet Championship.

He said: “I felt it would come down to these last four and we’ve got to make sure now that we dust ourselves down from this result and get ready.

“We’ve got four matches now against teams who I believe we can be competitive against.

“It was always going to be hard against Liverpool and Manchester United, we knew that.

“But we had belief in both games and I think at times you could see that.”

More on this topic

Mikel Arteta says world-class Jose Mourinho will bring success to TottenhamMikel Arteta says world-class Jose Mourinho will bring success to Tottenham

Manchester City given difficult path to Champions League finalManchester City given difficult path to Champions League final

Tottenham documentary to centre around Jose Mourinho’s arrival at club as trailer releasedTottenham documentary to centre around Jose Mourinho’s arrival at club as trailer released

Jose Mourinho fumes after Tottenham denied penalty in Bournemouth drawJose Mourinho fumes after Tottenham denied penalty in Bournemouth draw


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Aston VillaDavid De GeaMan UtdPremier LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Hurling Hands: Daithi Regan - 'I had five hurleys and I intended using every one. Back then the more hurleys you broke, the better'Hurling Hands: Daithi Regan - 'I had five hurleys and I intended using every one. Back then the more hurleys you broke, the better'

Valtteri Bottas and Charles Leclerc investigated for possible coronavirus breachValtteri Bottas and Charles Leclerc investigated for possible coronavirus breach

Manchester City given go-ahead to host Real Madrid at Etihad StadiumManchester City given go-ahead to host Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour suffers injury setbackChelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour suffers injury setback


Lifestyle

Testosterone levels drop by 1% a year after the age of 30, so should all middle-aged men be considering hormone replacement therapy to boost their mood and libido? asks Marjorie BrennanHow male hormone deficiency can impact both mood and libido

There are two biggies for the must-see lists this week: the final episodes of I May Destroy You, on BBC; and the first episode of The Plot Against America on Sky Atlantic on Monday/Tuesday.Scene & Heard: New TV shows and old bands

When Tom McDonald, my father in law, discovered that his daughter was marrying a musician, I suspect it was music to his ears. It was if he’d been waiting for me.Tom Dunne: Ennio Morricone, my father-in-law, and me

Tips for potato-growers, a feast of Cuban music, and a scary clown, all in a Friday night's viewing.Friday's TV highlights: Tips for potato-growers, a feast of Cuban music, and a scary clown

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 22
  • 24
  • 32
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »