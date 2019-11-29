News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

We can’t lose any more games – Guardiola

We can’t lose any more games – Guardiola
By Press Association
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 03:55 PM

Pep Guardiola admits his Manchester City side cannot afford to lose any more games if they are to defend their Premier League title.

The champions are currently third and trail leaders Liverpool by nine points after 13 games.

Guardiola insists he is not setting targets but he recognises any more slip-ups could be very costly.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola knows his side cannot drop any more points (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola knows his side cannot drop any more points (Martin Rickett/PA)

The City boss said: “I am not thinking how many games we have to win. I know we cannot lose games but I’m not thinking about winning the Premier League right now.

“I never thought about it the years when we won. Of course it is on our minds but I don’t think what we have to do to win the Premier League.

“We have to get close to Leicester first of all and then, after that, Liverpool. The target, when you play every three days, is the next one. You choose the best players for each specific game and try to win.”

Guardiola feared City had suffered a terminal blow to their title ambitions last season when they were beaten at Newcastle in January.

Rafael Benitez was in charge of Newcastle the last time the sides met at St James’ Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Rafael Benitez was in charge of Newcastle the last time the sides met at St James’ Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)

They responded by winning their next 14 games to pip Liverpool to the crown by a point.

City return to the scene of that defeat as they face the Magpies, now managed by Steve Bruce, at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Guardiola said: “It was 12 months ago, so it’s forgotten. We played slow, we didn’t attack, after 1-0 we forgot to attack, but analysing every defeat or victory from 12 months ago makes no sense.

“We’ve learned from that, obviously, and spoken about it. We came to terms with it.

“We can have a bad afternoon, we cannot escape that, but it wasn’t the way we are. We can lose games but we have to be ourselves. Everyone understood that and we made a step forward.”

City have lost three times already this season and Guardiola is wary of Newcastle’s threat, even though they have won just four of their 13 games this term.

Guardiola said: “It was a bit turbulent in the beginning with the (change of) managers but they got results. I think they are a team to stay in the Premier League.

“They’re so strong, so fast up front with (Miguel) Almiron, (Allan) Saint-Maximin and Joelinton. Their structure is similar to it was with Rafa Benitez. Always difficult.”

More on this topic

Aston Villa boss Smith says job is ‘everything he wanted’Aston Villa boss Smith says job is ‘everything he wanted’

Everton boss Silva ignoring speculation over his futureEverton boss Silva ignoring speculation over his future

Mourinho ‘so happy’ at Tottenham he cannot imagine being anywhere elseMourinho ‘so happy’ at Tottenham he cannot imagine being anywhere else

Grant believes United’s youngsters will be stronger for Astana disappointmentGrant believes United’s youngsters will be stronger for Astana disappointment

footballPep GuardiolaPremier LeagueMan CityNewcastleNewcastle vs Man CitySt James' ParkTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

DCU edge past UCC to claim league crownDCU edge past UCC to claim league crown

Mane insists tiredness is not a factor as Liverpool bid for glory on all frontsMane insists tiredness is not a factor as Liverpool bid for glory on all fronts

Celtic clinch top spot with comfortable win over RennesCeltic clinch top spot with comfortable win over Rennes

Arsenal suffer Europa League loss to heap more pressure on EmeryArsenal suffer Europa League loss to heap more pressure on Emery


Lifestyle

Bjork's magnificent show in Dublin was a mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical, writes Ed Power .Bjork brings mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical to Dublin

Switch off your blue-lit screen and dive into the sea for an uplifting ‘blue mind’ experience, says Siobhán Cronin.Dive in: How wild swimming became Siobhán Cronin's new religion

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »