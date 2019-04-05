NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

We can’t let FA Cup final chance pass us by, says Brighton defender Stephens

Friday, April 05, 2019 - 10:29 AM

Brighton midfielder Dale Stephens has urged his team-mates to seize a once-in-a-career opportunity to reach the FA Cup final.

Albion are huge underdogs for Saturday’s Wembley semi-final against quadruple-chasing Manchester City.

The Seagulls are in the last four of the competition for only the second time in their history and Stephens, who turns 30 in June, admits he is unlikely to have another chance.

“It’s a one-off chance, you don’t really get these opportunities too often. You’ve got to grasp it,” he said.

“No matter what age you be, you might not get this opportunity again.

“The older ones, like myself, it might be the last chance, so it’s important you don’t let it pass you by.

“We get to look forward to what will be probably one of the biggest occasions that I’ve been involved in.

“The occasion, the stadium, it’s what you dreamt about as a young boy and hopefully we can get the job done.”

Brighton, runners-up in the competition in 1983, have not beaten City for 30 years.

They have lost their three Premier League games against Guardiola’s team by an aggregate score of 7-1 following promotion in 2017.

The size of the task is not lost on Stephens and he admits City have a squad which is envied across Europe.

“I think you can look at any position, all across their team and subs – and probably the players who don’t even make the 18 – most of them could walk into a lot of clubs across European football,” he said.

“That’s the sort of task and challenge we’ve got going into the weekend.

“I think we can take a little bit of confidence from the times we have played against them, maybe a little bit more concentration, a bit more threat from ourselves, and maybe we’ll get something out of the game.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Emma Bunton on Mel B and Geri Horner ‘fling’: Take it with a pinch of salt

Sense of homecoming for hotel veteran Ray Byrne

Niall Horan joins Soccer Aid’s World XI team

‘Unauthorised’ wind farm told to cease operations

KEYWORDS

Dale StephensfootballFA CupBrightonMan CityMan City vs BrightonWembley Stadium

More in this Section

Loftus-Cheek believes Chelsea must win remaining games to claim top four spot

Munster name team for final home game in Cork

Scott Brown and Steven Gerrard both charged by SFA following Old Firm derby

Ulster announce team for Pro14 Glasgow clash


Lifestyle

Fontaines DC: Dublin city rockers

My neighbour is a leading light in the insurance game, even though he never played for Cork Con

Living the first year in the parent trap

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 03, 2019

    • 2
    • 11
    • 22
    • 23
    • 29
    • 45
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »