We are not at Anfield to ‘take photos’ – Genk boss Mazzu

By Press Association
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 06:54 PM

Genk coach Felice Mazzu insists his squad are not at Anfield to “take photos” but did admit he had brought every available player because the match was a great moment for the club.

The Belgian club were beaten 4-1 at home by Jurgen Klopp’s side a fortnight ago and have yet to win any of the 15 matches they have played in their relatively small Champions League history.

A 2-0 defeat against struggling Eupen at the weekend was not the ideal preparation and Mazzu knows his players have to massively improve if they are not to be rolled over again.

“I brought everyone because I think it is a great moment for the club, for all the players, so my desire was that everyone is here,” he said.

“It is the moment to enjoy but not to be here to take photos. It is to give their life on the pitch and play the best football possible.

“They play a big game against a big team perhaps for once in our life in a place like this.

“I know the results are not so good and the way we have played is not so good. I know it’s not an easy moment but I am calm. I don’t feel the pressure.

“We play against the best team in the world at the moment. I am sure the players’ mentality will be better tomorrow – and I hope the coach’s also.”

Genk midfielder Sander Berge admits it is a huge occasion for the players but also a massive task for them.

“I never thought I would play at Anfield with Genk. I am happy to be here,” he said.

“It’s a big dream coming true to play the best team in the world and at Anfield it is something special.

“They are known for having maybe the best fans in the world and will make sure we do better than last time.

“We are struggling at the moment, lacking leadership and discipline to make the big solutions in our 18-yard box.”


