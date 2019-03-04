NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Wayne Rooney's DC United beat defending champions Atlanta United

Monday, March 04, 2019 - 10:22 AM

DC United started their 2019 Major League Soccer campaign with a 2-0 win over defending champions Atlanta United.

Paul Arriola opened the scoring just before half-time for DC, for whom former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney played 90 minutes.

Luciano Acosta doubled his side's advantage in the 58th minute, beating goalkeeper Brad Guzan from distance.

Meanwhile, Adama Diomande's stoppage-time goal clinched a 2-1 victory for Los Angeles FC over Sporting Kansas City.

Krisztian Nemeth had put City ahead in the 16th minute, converting a pass from former Derby winger Johnny Russell, before Diego Rossi levelled shortly after half-time with a low shot into the bottom corner.

But former Hull forward Diomande came off the bench to win the game in the fourth minute of stoppage time, after City went down to 10 men following a red card for Roger Espinoza.

PA

Major League SoccerSoccerWayne RooneyDC UnitedAtlanta United

