News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Wayne Rooney urges Solskjaer to buy 'five or six players who have got potential' in Man Utd rebuild

Sunday, June 09, 2019 - 12:28 PM

Wayne Rooney thinks Manchester United need to recruit a raft of hungry players with potential and resist splashing money on expensive marquee signings.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a major rebuilding job on his hands at Old Trafford following a dismal 2018/19 campaign.

The 13-time Premier League champions, who recruited Solskjaer after sacking Jose Mourinho in December, finished sixth and failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester United agreed a deal to sign 21-year-old Swansea winger Daniel James on Friday (Adam Davy/PA)

“For Ole, I think the first thing he’s got to do is try and build the squad,” Rooney told BBC Radio Five Live’s Sportsweek programme.

“I don’t think bringing one or two players in for over £100million is going to really help with the squad and the players who are there.

“I think he needs to try and look at maybe five or six players who have got potential to be top players but you’re not spending £120, £130million on these players.

“I think you spend £30million, £40million and then try to improve them, which will also give you longevity out of the players and allow you to build a squad around the five or six new players that come in, plus a few of the players who are still there.

“You could bring (Cristiano) Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and (Lionel) Messi in, or Gareth Bale for instance, and it’s going to cost you £300, £350million (for) which you’d get what? Maybe two years out of Ronaldo, a couple of years out of Ramos and then you’ve written that money off.”

READ MORE

Football pays tribute as Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh dies aged 49

United have not won the title since the final season of Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign in 2013.

I don't think bringing one or two players in for over £100million is going to really help with the squad and the players who are there

Rooney, who scored a record 253 goals for United and now plays in the MLS for DC United, believes the club’s fans will remain patient during a transitional phase under Solskjaer.

“I just think the club needs to rebuild with younger players. But they need to be good enough and allow the manager to improve them,” he said.

“And I think the Man United fans will understand that they are probably not going to compete for the Premier League next year.

“So let them have that time, let Ole have that time to build a team for the next two or three years who are going to compete, not only at Premier League level, but at Champions League level.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Swansea’s Daniel James to join Manchester United as clubs agree deal

Ryan Giggs says Daniel James’ United medical has not hampered Wales preparation

Swansea winger Daniel James set to becomes Solskjaer's first signing for Manchester United

Van Gaal: United chief Woodward has ‘zero understanding of football’

Wayne RooneyPremier LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Manchester United FC

More in this Section

Vettel snatches pole from Hamilton at Canadian Grand Prix

World champions France stunned by Turkey

O’Neill praises Northern Ireland substitutes for rescuing Estonia win

Substitute Burke is Scotland’s late hero with last gasp winner over Cyprus


Lifestyle

You've a week until Father's Day so check out our guide to gifts for green-fingered dads

The Cure bring magnificent gloom to Malahide

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »