Wayne Rooney scores stunning set-piece winner for DC United

Thursday, October 18, 2018 - 10:22 AM

Wayne Rooney rolled back the years as his stunning 30-yard free-kick earned DC United a 1-0 home win over Toronto.

The former England captain bent a glorious effort over the wall and into the top corner in the 18th minute, his 10th goal of the Major League Soccer season.

Victory strengthened United’s hold on a play-off spot in the Eastern Conference.

Sporting Kansas City scored four times inside the final half-hour to come from 1-0 down to win 4-1 at the Vancouver Whitecaps, whose play-off hopes now hang by a thread.

Trailing to Felipe’s 43rd-minute goal, the visitors levelled through Yohan Croizet before Daniel Salloi put them ahead eight minutes from time.

At the death Gianluca Busio added a third and Salloi made it four.

The Seattle Sounders also won away, triumphing 2-1 at Orlando City to seal their place in the play-offs.

Goals from Victor Rodriguez and Handwalla Bwana had them two up after only 13 minutes, with Dominic Dwyer pulling one back in the second half for the hosts.

