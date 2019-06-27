News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Wayne Rooney scores from 70 yards as DC United beat Orlando

Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 09:47 AM

Wayne Rooney’s superb strike from his own half proved to be the difference as DC United returned to winning ways against Orlando City.

The former England captain scored the only goal after 10 minutes to earn his side their first victory in six MLS matches, doing so in stunning fashion.

United cleared the ball after an Orlando attack and, after a mix-up between Robin Jansson and Sacha Kljestan, it fell into Rooney’s path some 70 yards from the visitors’ goal.

The 33-year-old spotted Brian Rowe outside of his penalty area and went for goal, his effort sailing over the goalkeeper and into the net to spark wild celebrations as DC remained third in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto claimed their first MLS win in nine games as they edged Atlanta United 3-2 in a match that came to a dramatic climax at BMO Field.

Tsubasa Endoh put the hosts ahead inside the first minute, but Atlanta hit back through a Gonzalo Martinez penalty and Julian Gressel’s strike.

Alejandro Pozuelo levelled for Toronto in the 27th minute, before the Spaniard looked to have sealed victory with a spot kick in the fourth minute of added time.

Atlanta appealed for a penalty as referee Alan Kelly blew for full-time. The Irish official reviewed the decision for handball and gave the visitors an unlikely chance to snatch a point at the death, but Martinez blazed his second penalty over the crossbar with the last kick of the game.

Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union needed a late goal from Kacper Przybylko to earn a 1-1 draw against in-form New England Revolution.

New England took the lead through Brandon Bye’s 31st-minute strike, before Przybylko’s close-range finish earned a point.

Montreal Impact reduced the gap to Philadelphia to two points after a 2-1 win against Portland Timbers.

Vancouver Whitecaps scored two goals in the last 10 minutes to rescure a 2-2 draw at FC Dallas, while Valeri ‘Vako’ Qazaishvili scored in each half in San Jose Earthquakes’ 2-0 success against Houston Dynamo.

- Press Association

