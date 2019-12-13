News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Wayne Rooney expresses his frustration as wait for Derby debut continues

By Press Association
Friday, December 13, 2019 - 03:26 PM

Wayne Rooney has admitted his frustration at not being able to play for Derby.

The former Manchester United and England captain is unable to make his debut for the Rams until January, after signing an 18-month contract following his departure from Major League Soccer side DC United.

The visit of Barnsley to Pride Park on January 2 has been pencilled in for Rooney and he insists he is ready.

It’s frustrating because I am ready to play

“It’s obviously frustrating training throughout the week and not being able to play,” said the 34-year-old. “Training the day before a game is the worst day as the players don’t do too much so it’s been one-on-one with the fitness coach today.

“It’s frustrating because I am ready to play. I’ve just really been topping up my fitness and ticking things over since (leaving America) and if the game was tomorrow I would be able to play.”

