Watford striker Deeney the latest player to suggest he was racially abused

Monday, April 08, 2019 - 06:37 PM

Troy Deeney claims to have suffered racial abuse on social media in the aftermath of Watford’s stunning FA Cup semi-final victory over Wolves.

The Hornets skipper scored a last-gasp equaliser at Wembley to send the game into extra-time, with Javi Gracia’s side going on to snatch a 3-2 win after being 2-0 down.

Deeney posted a series of pictures on his Instagram account – t_deeney – of his celebrations on the pitch and afterwards with his family and friends.

The post read: “What a day one that will live long in the memory for sure, proud moment for me personally but couldn’t wish to share it with people that have helped me out in tough times I love you all and thank you.

“From paying £10 subs to an fa cup final in 13 years.”

All comments were removed from that post, and later the Watford striker uploaded the slogan of the Premier League’s new ‘No room for racism’ campaign alongside another post explaining his actions.

It read: “Due to events from the last 24 hours I will be taking comments off my posts.

“To me this isn’t a game, when you racially abuse my family or myself I have to take measures to prevent young people seeing these comments and thinking that it’s acceptable, And having to expose people I care about to these small minded people. #notimeforbulls**t.”

A 20-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested after handing himself in at Blackpool Police Station following an abusive message sent to Wigan player Nathan Byrne on Twitter on Saturday.

There was also an arrest following Derby’s 3-3 draw at Brentford where Rams midfielder Duane Holmes was the victim of alleged abuse, while Northampton said several members of their first-team squad were also allegedly abused prior to their match at Notts County.

- Press Association

