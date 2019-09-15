News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Watford hit back from two behind to draw with Arsenal on Flores’ return

Watford hit back from two behind to draw with Arsenal on Flores’ return
By Press Association
Sunday, September 15, 2019 - 07:00 PM

Watford 2 - 2 Arsenal

Quique Sanchez Flores saw his Watford side come from two goals down to earn a draw against Arsenal on his Vicarage Road homecoming.

The Spaniard was reappointed last week following the sacking of compatriot Javi Gracia and guided the Hornets to just their second point of the season as they pegged back Arsenal to draw 2-2.

A first-half brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looked to have the Gunners on course for the win but defensive errors once again cost Unai Emery’s side.

Firstly, Sokratis Papastathopoulos saw a pass intercepted to allow Tom Cleverley to strike before David Luiz clumsily conceded a penalty which substitute Roberto Pereyra coolly converted.

Having been coasting at the interval, Arsenal saw two points slip away and since the start of last season they have made 15 errors leading to goals for the opposition – more than any other top-flight side in that time.

For Flores – who left Hertfordshire at the end of the 2015/16 season after guiding Watford to a 13th-placed finish and an FA Cup semi-final – there was plenty to take from the first game of his second stint at the helm.

Bernd Leno was the busier goalkeeper in the opening exchanges, saving easily from Gerard Deulofeu before tipping a Cleverley drive over his crossbar.

Arsenal were struggling to get going as an attacking threat without the injured Alexandre Lacazette to lead the line, with club-record signing Nicolas Pepe’s shot wide of the post the closest the visitors came in the opening 20 minutes.

Aubameyang scored twice in the first half (Nick Potts/PA)
Aubameyang scored twice in the first half (Nick Potts/PA)

But that changed when Aubameyang, last season’s joint top Premier League goalscorer, got his first sniff of a chance.

Dani Ceballos won the ball off Will Hughes and fed Sead Kolasinac, who passed in for Aubameyang to turn and shoot low past Ben Foster to put Emery’s side in front.

The Gabon striker almost had a second soon after but could not turn Ozil’s deflected cross home as Foster bundled the ball behind for a corner.

It would not take long for him to double up, however, as he was on hand to finish off a sweeping move as Ozil’s clever pass was crossed into Aubameyang’s path by Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Arsenal nearly presented Watford a route back into the game as Matteo Guendouzi was caught in possession on the edge of his own box, with Deulofeu firing at Leno and Andre Gray sending the rebound wide.

The Hornets would not let the next gift go unpunished, Arsenal looking to play out from the back only for Sokratis to see his pass intercepted by Deulofeu and the ball falling for Cleverley to convert under Leno.

The goal reinvigorated the Watford players, with summer signing Ismaila Sarr coming off the bench and scuffing a chance wide as the hosts chased an equaliser.

Fellow substitute Pereyra’s cute flick also span wide of Leno’s goal, while Arsenal’s replacement Reiss Nelson drew a low save out of Foster as the visitors looked to re-establish their two-goal cushion.

Instead, it was Watford who were able to level with just nine minutes remaining as Luiz tripped Pereyra inside the box – with the Argentinian sending Leno the wrong way from the resulting penalty.

Arsenal were forced to settle for a point (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal were forced to settle for a point (Nick Potts/PA)

Deulofeu then curled a shot inches wide as Watford pushed for a shock win, Luiz doing well to get a head to a Cleverley strike with the hosts controlling the closing stages.

Abdoulaye Doucoure almost won it at the death, running at the Arsenal defence before latching onto Sarr’s cross only to shoot straight at Leno.

In the end Flores had to settle for a 2-2 draw, the same result he had here in the final game of his first spell in charge, 1218 days ago.

- Press Association

READ MORE

5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

More on this topic

5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

Hat-trick hero Tammy Abraham happy to see his hard work paying off with goalsHat-trick hero Tammy Abraham happy to see his hard work paying off with goals

Callum Wilson scores twice as Bournemouth claim first home win of the seasonCallum Wilson scores twice as Bournemouth claim first home win of the season

Manchester United cure their penalty ills as Leicester are beatenManchester United cure their penalty ills as Leicester are beaten

ArsenalfootballPremier LeagueWatfordWatford vs ArsenalVicarage Road StadiumTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Rugby legend Gareth Thomas reveals HIV positive statusRugby legend Gareth Thomas reveals HIV positive status

Gavin: 'Life is not a straight line, there are twists and turns and cul-de-sacs'Gavin: 'Life is not a straight line, there are twists and turns and cul-de-sacs'

Kilkenny: 'It’s the most special feeling I’ve ever felt in my whole life'Kilkenny: 'It’s the most special feeling I’ve ever felt in my whole life'

Keane: 'The goal just after half-time wasn’t part of the plan'Keane: 'The goal just after half-time wasn’t part of the plan'


Lifestyle

The biennial festival in Cork produced another unique feast of fine music and good vibes.Sounds from a Safe Harbour brings fine music and good vibes to Cork

Here are five things to check out in the week ahead.5 things for the week ahead

A reader from Ovens recently got in touch to voice concern about the dead horse chestnut treesBleeding canker disease hitting beloved ‘conker’ tree hard

As the weather turns cooler, people will be paying over the counter for cures for seasonal colds and sniffles. But we don’t have to look far for free vitamin C.Time is ripe for this berry

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »