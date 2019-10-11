Waterford’s Scottish adventure ends

By Adrian Flanagan

Stenhousemuir 3 - 2 Waterford FC

A last-gasp Mark McGuigan strike send Waterford FC crashing out of the Scottish Challenge at the hands of Scottish League Two side Stenhousemuir after a 3-2 thriller at a rain soaked Ochilview Park tonight.

The Blues struck the front with a brilliantly taken goal on 24 minutes. Dean Walsh and Cory Galvin combined down the left for Will Fitzgerald to score from 16 yards.

Stenhousemuir levelled with a goal of beauty six minutes later. Tom Holland fouled Mark McGuigan and Scott McLaughlin gave keeper Paul Martin no chance with the resulting 25-yard free kick with the aid of the crossbar.

The Scottish side gained the lead for the first time in the tie on 61 minutes when Alan Cook spotted the run of David Hopkirk and the former Derry City player beat Paul Martin with a neat right-footed finish.

After the Blues made a triple change on 70 minutes, it took four minutes for it to pay off as two subs combined when JJ Lunney whipped in a free kick that Michael O’Connor headed past Smith.

Butt Stenhousemuir grabbed the winner in the fourth added minute Mark McGuigan fired home.

Stenhousemuir: Smith, O’Neill, McLaughlin, Marsh, Munro, Halleran (Waters ‘81), Gibson, McBride (Anderson ‘61), Cook, Hopkirk, McGuigan

Waterford FC: Martin, Power, Feely, Slevin, Kavanagh, Holland, Poynton, Fitzgerald (Lunney ‘70), Galvin, Walsh (Figueira ‘70), O’Halloran (O’Connor ‘70)

Referee: Simon Mathers (England)