Waterford's Damien Delaney calls time on career

Waterford FC’s former Republic of Ireland international central defender Damien Delaney today announced his retirement from football with immediate effect, having ‘lived the dream’ of a career in the professional game.

Despite having been an ever-present in captaining the Blues this season, the 37-year-old Corkman, who began his career at Cork City, departs the RSC by mutual agreement, magnanimously stating that he leaves in order not to hold back the progress of young players at the club.

“As of today I’ve left Waterford football club,” Delaney stated on Twitter.

“There’s players there with fantastic potential who need to play to develop and I don’t want to hinder that development, so the time has come. Thanks to everyone for giving me the opportunity.”

He then added: “So that’s me officially retired, thanks to everyone who’s played a part in helping me live out my dreams. It’s been amazing.”

Capped nine times by Ireland, Delaney joined Waterford at the start of this season after he returned home in July 2018 to Cork City, where his senior career began in 1998 following his development at Avondale United.

He had finished his top level career in England with Crystal Palace, for whom he made 130 appearances in the Premier League, having been an integral part of the promotion winning side via the play-offs in 2013.

His time at Selhurst Park capped 18 years playing in England with Leicester City, Hull City, QPR and Ipswich Town.

Waterford manager Alan Reynolds thanked Delaney for his positive influence during in his time at the club.

“He’s been great helping the younger players and a great guy to have around the squad,” said Reynolds.

“His experience has helped the whole squad and I’m grateful for him coming down to play for the club.

“Everyone at Waterford FC wishes him all the best for the future.”