Waterford sign former Chelsea youth striker

Waterford have signed a former Chelsea youth striker on a short-term contract.

Walter Figueira will join the Blues until the end of the season once he receives international clearance.

He played for Chelsea between 2010 and 2013, but a series of injuries hampered his progress.

The 24-year-old has played for nine different clubs in the subsequent six years, including a number of non-league English teams and clubs in Greece and Portugal.

He scored 16 league goals for Merstham last season in the seventh tier of English football, the Isthmian League Premier Division.

“Walter has come in and been around the squad for the last few days. He’s a striker and we’re hoping he hits the ground running,” manager Alan Reynolds told Waterford FC's website.

“We have lots of games coming up between now and the end of the season so we needed to have another good option.

“This will allow us to give guys a good run and look after the players with league and three cups still to play for.”

Waterford are currently seventh in the Airtricity League Premier Division.