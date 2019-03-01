NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Waterford 'out to stop' high-flying Bohemians

Friday, March 01, 2019 - 05:50 AM
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Unlikely leaders they might be but the stats show Bohemians deserve their top spot in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division. 

Tonight, Keith Long’s over-achievers take their record of three wins out of three to Waterford’s RSC where home manager Alan Reynolds is hoping his side can get back to winning ways after two defeats either side of a victory in Cork.

“Bohs have started the season really well and we’re expecting nothing less than a really tough game,” he says.

“Keith will have them well organised and they’re the in-form team but we’ll be out to stop that. We’ve had massive crowds for the first game and again in Turner’s Cross and more in Derry on Monday, so we know we’ll have another noisy RSC to push us forward and we’re all looking forward to it.”

The Gypsies proved to be Shamrock Rovers ‘Bogey Bohs’ last Monday and, as the Hoops prepare to host champions Dundalk, manager Stephen Bradley is still fuming about Aaron Greene’s red card in the 1-0 defeat at Dalymount Park. 

“We’re obviously disappointed that we’ve lost the game to Bohs but I felt that it was taken out of our hands with the decision that was made,” he says. 

“Dundalk is a big game, they’re a good side. Their team hasn’t changed and they’re still the team to beat and we’ve got a chance to do that tonight.”

The Lilywhites visit Tallaght following a win against UCD after two draws. First team coach John Gill said: “It’s only four games in and there is a lot to play for. We have got that first win which is what we needed. So we go into the game now with confidence and we go there looking to get a positive result.”

In tonight’s other Premier Division games, Finn Harps host Sligo Rovers and bottom side UCD are at home to St Patrick’s Athletic.

