Waterford forced to let playing staff go

Waterford FC have released all their playing staff as the effects of Covid-19 takes a grip on the League of Ireland.

With uncertainty lingering over the resumption over the season, the Blues have followed the lead of Sligo Rovers by

releasing their employees. Players were made known of the latest developments by email tonight.

Waterford, who are owned by former Ireland U21

international Lee Power, had been utilising the State’s wage subsidy scheme to maintain salaries since the season was halted six weeks ago.

However, without a clear roadmap on restarting the season, and no clarity on a compensation scheme for playing matches behind closed doors when it does, the club acted.

Power admitted he agonised during the off-season on whether he’d continue his investment following a difficult 2019. Reduced crowds and sponsorship, coupled with their Europa League expulsion and mixed results, hit revenue at the south-east club.

Despite the constraints, Waterford won two of their four opening matches before the coronavirus intervened.

The email to players, sent from Lee Power’s son, general manager Jack, read: “This is a hard letter to be writing, of which, I would never have imagined I would be sending to you as employees of Waterford FC.

“With the currrent situation and continuing effect of Covid-19 the club has been hit hard financially due to the last game being 10 weeks ago.

“As agreed previously we have continued to make

payments to all staff over these few months, however, after time to deliberate the board has come to the conclusion for the survival of the club we have no other option.

“Therefore it is with great regret that we have made the decision to ‘temporarily lay off’ all employees with immediate effect.”