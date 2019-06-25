Waterford FC announce departure of Ismahil Akinade

Ismahil Akinade has left Waterford FC, the club confirmed this morning.

Akinade joined the club ahead of the 2018 Airtricity League season, scoring eight goals as The Blues finished in fourth place in the league.

“The club would like to wish Izzy all the best," manager Alan Reynolds said.

"We signed him after gaining promotion two seasons ago and he scored some important goals for the club. We thank him for the hard work and efforts over the past 18 months.

"He’ll be missed on and off the pitch and was a really popular member of the squad.”

Last June, Akinade signed a contract to stay with the south-east club until the end of this season. However, he has now departed Waterford "by mutual agreement".