Waterfall drenches section of Old Trafford seating before Manchester derby

Fans got a soaking on their way to the Manchester derby as a thunderstorm hit Old Trafford in the build-up to the match.

Video clips showed heavy torrents of water pouring off the roof on to a section of seats in the corner of the ground, though luckily for those with tickets in that part of the stadium, the forecast was relatively clear for the rest of the evening.

Spare a thought for the person sat in this seat at Old Trafford tonight 😂🌧 pic.twitter.com/057xbupHyv— Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) April 24, 2019

Several fans will have taken their seats already soaked, though, as the Manchester weather lived up to its reputation in the hours before kick-off.

City needed victory to return to the top of the Premier League while United went into the match seeking a response to a 4-0 loss at Everton on Sunday which left their top-four hopes in peril.

Familiar scenes in Manchester tonight pic.twitter.com/Zroz06UqOW— Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) April 24, 2019

Goals from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane helped City to a 2-0 win which sent them top of the league by a point with three games remaining.

- Press Association