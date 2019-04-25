NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Waterfall drenches section of Old Trafford seating before Manchester derby

Thursday, April 25, 2019 - 10:12 AM

Fans got a soaking on their way to the Manchester derby as a thunderstorm hit Old Trafford in the build-up to the match.

Video clips showed heavy torrents of water pouring off the roof on to a section of seats in the corner of the ground, though luckily for those with tickets in that part of the stadium, the forecast was relatively clear for the rest of the evening.

Several fans will have taken their seats already soaked, though, as the Manchester weather lived up to its reputation in the hours before kick-off.

City needed victory to return to the top of the Premier League while United went into the match seeking a response to a 4-0 loss at Everton on Sunday which left their top-four hopes in peril.

Goals from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane helped City to a 2-0 win which sent them top of the league by a point with three games remaining.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Manchester City and Liverpool dominate PFA Team of the Year

More on this topic

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits United are not at City and Liverpool’s level yet

Ole: United title challenge ‘won’t happen overnight’

Here's how Manchester United's losing streak compares to their worst ever

'There will be fouls' - Solskjaer warns Man Utd players about ‘aggressive’ rivals City

KEYWORDS

BT footballManchester CityManchester UnitedOld TraffordSky Sports

More in this Section

Farah and Gebrselassie enter dispute over alleged robbery from Ethiopian hotel

A look at how Manchester City and Liverpool’s remaining league matches compare

Where is it all going wrong for Manchester United?

Manchester City take big step towards title with victory over Manchester United


Lifestyle

Limerick is once again coming up with some innovative new artistic ventures

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

    • 9
    • 12
    • 26
    • 29
    • 34
    • 40
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »