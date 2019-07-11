News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Watch: Triallist and 14-year-old combine for equaliser as Bohs deny Frank Lampard's Chelsea

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard poses for photos after the game. Pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
By Stephen Barry
Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 11:41 AM

A triallist, set up by a stepover from a 14-year-old, combined for the unlikely goal to deny Frank Lampard a win in his first game as Chelsea manager.

Chelsea had led Bohemians from Michy Batshuayi's 8th-minute goal in their first pre-season friendly, but the Dalymount Park hosts produced something special in the 89th minute.

Triallist Eric Molloy had only been sprung from the bench ten minutes previously, as he sets about securing a contract with Bohs. He had last lined out for Team Wellington in the New Zealand Premiership, while also making an appearance in the Club World Cup last December.

14-year-old Evan Ferguson, the son of former Bohs defender Barry, was also making his club debut as a second-half sub. The youngster was only born the season Lampard was winning his first Premier League title with the Blues.

So as Bohs picked a way around the likes of Tiémoué Bakayoko and Kurt Zouma, Ferguson had the presence of mind to leave Keith Ward's pass run for Molloy, who unleashed a rocket past Jamie Cumming.

The cartwheel-backflip celebration was as good as the goal too!

Chelsea's pre-season training continues at Carton House this week before a friendly against St Patrick's Athletic on Saturday.

