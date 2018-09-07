Home»Sport

Watch Trent Alexander-Arnold settle an argument with an unreal crossbar effort

Friday, September 07, 2018

England’s run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals appeared to bring the team together as a unit, but Trent Alexander-Arnold was still required to settle an argument with an unreal piece of skill in training.

The Three Lions return to the pitch for the first time since defeat to Croatia in Russia with a Nations League fixture against Spain before a friendly against Switzerland.

Alexander-Arnold is one of those who retained his place in the squad from the World Cup, the Liverpool right-back playing second fiddle to Kieran Trippier.

But the 19-year-old has the tools to challenge his Tottenham counterpart for the position, as he ably demonstrated while attempting to cool tensions after a training game.

When Jesse Lingard refused to shake his hand following a training game, Alexander-Arnold was challenged by the Manchester United man to hit the crossbar from some distance.

And after TAA66 obliged, there was nothing Lingard could do but let bygones be bygones. Now, about that right-back spot…

Press Association


