WATCH: Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier gets into altercation with fan after penalty shootout loss to Norwich

Following Tottenham's elimination from the FA Cup last night, midfielder Eric Dier ran into the stands to confront a fan who he said had been insulting him and his younger brother.

The altercation between Dier and the fan took place shortly after Norwich had secured victory over Spurs in a penalty shootout.

The fan is question is thought to have been sitting in the corporate seating section of the Spurs ground - the same section of the stand as Dier's brother.

There are also unsubstantiated reports that the fan had directed a racial slur towards Spurs player Gedson Fernandes, who missed Tottenham's final penalty.

The moment Eric Dier confronted the Tottenham fan...#THFCpic.twitter.com/7OhraIAVtd — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) March 4, 2020

Footage circulating online shows Dier exiting the Spurs dugout and climbing several rows of seats to confront the fan.

As Dier gets closer to the fan, the pair exchange insults before Dier is quickly restrained by stewards and ushered towards the exit.

As he is being restrained, the England international can be heard shouting 'he's my brother, he's my brother."

Note: The below Tweet contains some strong language:

Eric Dier just came into the stand and had a fight with fan next to me 😱 pic.twitter.com/nMGVcDWegX — Jascha Selby (@jselby123) March 4, 2020

Tottenham are now reported to be investigating what exactly led to the incident.

Commenting on the post-match events, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho defended his player: "When somebody insults you and your family is there and they get involved with the person insulting him I think Eric Dier did what we professionals cannot do but probably what everyone of us would do.

If the club discipline Eric Dier I would not agree with it, but what he did was wrong.

Mourinho also expressed his belief that some of the individuals in the 'corporate' section could not be considered "real fans."

"But I think a lot of corporate, a lot of invitation, a lot of people with special status [sit in the corporate section] and probably it is the place of the stadium where

I have doubts over if they are the real Tottenham fans, because these real fans are the ones who support the boys until the last."

It is expected that Dier will face disciplinary action as a result of his actions.