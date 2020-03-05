News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

WATCH: Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier gets into altercation with fan after penalty shootout loss to Norwich

WATCH: Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier gets into altercation with fan after penalty shootout loss to Norwich
Dier in the stands after the game pic: Julian Finney/Getty Images
Steven Heaney
Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 08:36 AM

Following Tottenham's elimination from the FA Cup last night, midfielder Eric Dier ran into the stands to confront a fan who he said had been insulting him and his younger brother.

The altercation between Dier and the fan took place shortly after Norwich had secured victory over Spurs in a penalty shootout.

The fan is question is thought to have been sitting in the corporate seating section of the Spurs ground - the same section of the stand as Dier's brother.

There are also unsubstantiated reports that the fan had directed a racial slur towards Spurs player Gedson Fernandes, who missed Tottenham's final penalty.

Footage circulating online shows Dier exiting the Spurs dugout and climbing several rows of seats to confront the fan.

As Dier gets closer to the fan, the pair exchange insults before Dier is quickly restrained by stewards and ushered towards the exit.

As he is being restrained, the England international can be heard shouting 'he's my brother, he's my brother."

Note: The below Tweet contains some strong language:

Tottenham are now reported to be investigating what exactly led to the incident.

Commenting on the post-match events, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho defended his player: "When somebody insults you and your family is there and they get involved with the person insulting him I think Eric Dier did what we professionals cannot do but probably what everyone of us would do.

If the club discipline Eric Dier I would not agree with it, but what he did was wrong.

Mourinho also expressed his belief that some of the individuals in the 'corporate' section could not be considered "real fans."

"But I think a lot of corporate, a lot of invitation, a lot of people with special status [sit in the corporate section] and probably it is the place of the stadium where

I have doubts over if they are the real Tottenham fans, because these real fans are the ones who support the boys until the last."

It is expected that Dier will face disciplinary action as a result of his actions.

More on this topic

Idah joy but Parrott misses penalty as Spurs dumped out Idah joy but Parrott misses penalty as Spurs dumped out

Aguero goal moves Guardiola’s FA Cup holders into quarter-finalsAguero goal moves Guardiola’s FA Cup holders into quarter-finals

Leicester reach FA Cup quarter-finals with late Ricardo Pereira winnerLeicester reach FA Cup quarter-finals with late Ricardo Pereira winner

Kepa stakes claim on Chelsea return as Liverpool lose againKepa stakes claim on Chelsea return as Liverpool lose again

FootballFA CupTOPIC: FA Cup

More in this Section

Three of the best Wales trips to Twickenham – and three of the worstThree of the best Wales trips to Twickenham – and three of the worst

Vunipola available for Saracens despite England absence over coronavirus fearsVunipola available for Saracens despite England absence over coronavirus fears

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Removal of free GAA pass for Cork club delegates branded ‘very petty’Removal of free GAA pass for Cork club delegates branded ‘very petty’


Lifestyle

It was only when we started to experience amazing Indian, Chinese, Japanese and Thai food in the wave of an expanding and diverse restaurant scene that rice started to become properly appreciated.The Currabinny Cooks: comforting rice dishes

SCULPTORS Often seem to have a love-hate relationship with the pieces they create.Cork artist OisIn Burke's exhibition to open in Waterford

Cork singer-songwriter John Blek launches his fifth album, The Embers, with a gig at Triskel Christchurch on Saturday. His song Salt in the Water was nominated for “International Folk Song of the Year” at the Folk Alliance International 2018 Awards and his previous record Thistle & Thorn reached number 1 in the Independent Irish album charts.A Question of Taste: John Blek

The Fontaines DC may be favourites for tonight’s Irish album of the year prize, but they’re up against a strong crop of other nominees, writes Eoghan O’SullivanMaking the right Choice: Irish artists vie for album of the year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »