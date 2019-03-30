Watch this former Swansea City player score an outrageous lob on his MLS debut

Former Swansea City player Alejandro Pozuelo scored an outrageous lob for new team Toronto FC on Friday as he bagged a brace against New York City on his debut for the club.

Receiving the ball just inside the area in the 77th minute, the Spanish midfielder took a touch to control and another to set himself before calmly lifting it between two defenders and high into the far corner of the goal.

Teammates could be seen holding their head in their hands in disbelief as goalkeeper Sean Johnson lay defeated in the net and defenders raised their arms in despair.

“Was such an underrated player when he was down here!” wrote one Swansea fan.

“He says he’s right footed…yet he does THIS with his left foot. That’s quite a talent,” wrote another Twitter user.

Pozuelo, who joined Toronto from Dutch side Genk earlier in March, couldn’t have dreamed of a better start to his career in the MLS, assisting the team’s first goal and scoring the second with an audacious Panenka penalty.

The 27-year-old also scored on his debut for Swansea, where he played 22 games in the 2013-2014 season, his only one at the club.

Toronto eventually won the game 4-0 and, perhaps unsurprisingly, Pozuelo was named man of the match.

- Press Association